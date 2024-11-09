Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 5.

Abbott Elementary has never shied away from taking on real-world struggles. Part of what makes the show so appealing is its dedication to tackling daily issues and resolving them in creative, unexpected ways. However, the series' latest episode, “Dad Fight,” featured its darkest plot yet! The outing sees Gregory (Tyler James Williams) challenged to a fight by a student’s father, Darnell (English Teacher's Langston Kerman) after Gregory forms a special bond with said student. While the idea of a peacekeeper like Gregory makes for great comedy, the show takes a surprising turn when he seems to have no choice but to participate, while his fellow staffers seem excited about the brawl. But, in true Abbott Elementary fashion, the show tackles a far-too-real topic while providing an uplifting solution.

Gregory’s Fight Is ‘Abbott Elementary’s Most Surprising Plot So Far

Abbott Elementary has certainly taken on nuanced and difficult topics before, but Gregory’s feud with Darnell is its heaviest by far. It begins with a simple act of kindness on Gregory’s part, when his student, Jabari (Seven John Singleton), admires a pencil in the container on Gregory’s desk. Gregory gives Jabari the pencil, which Darnell, who is largely absent from Jabari’s life, perceives as a threat, and challenges Gregory to a fight after school. To say it’s a bit extreme would be an understatement, but what makes the episode so jarring is how quick his fellow Abbott staffers are to place wages on the duel.

To no one’s surprise, Ava (Janelle James) organizes the bets, and everyone outside of Janine (Quinta Brunson) has ideas on how Gregory should fight. It’s certainly funny, and with characters like Mr. Johnson (William Standford Davis) and Tariq (Zack Fox) stepping up to coach Gregory, one can’t say his friends aren’t supportive. However, it’s astonishing as it seems the fight is going forth without anyone trying to stop it. Shocking as it may be, though, it’s not all that surprising when one considers a very real-world issue teachers face in public education.

Gregory’s Feud on 'Abbott Elementary' Reflects Teachers' Everyday Issues

Abbott’s faculty have never backed down from a challenge. Whether it’s ringworm or turf wars, the staff always goes above and beyond to save the day. However, Gregory’s impending battle with Darnell represents an issue that has plagued the public school system for quite some time. According to EdSurge, the discourse between educators and parents has never been more intense. Hostile school board meetings and curriculum strip-downs have led to a divide between the two sides, something that is reflected in Gregory’s dilemma.

Gregory’s kindness and his deep care for Jabari should be celebrated. Instead, Darnell treats Gregory like some sort of threat to his relationship with his son. While Darnell’s threat of physical violence may seem extreme to viewers, the other teacher’s passive and even excited reactions only reflect how desensitized they’ve become to such altercations. Heck, Darnell’s mother, Lisa (X Mayo), later reveals that Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) even took a swing at Darnell the previous year. Sure, the idea of Barbara getting into a fight is hilarious, but it’s sad that the teachers have to deal with so much distrust and upset. Abbott’s group has always gone above and beyond for their students, a characteristic that is perhaps at its most beautiful when it comes to Gregory. It may not have always been his “dream job,” but his relationship with Jabari exemplifies what a spectacular educator he’s become. He certainly doesn’t deserve the fury he incurs from Darnell, but, in true Abbott fashion, Gregory’s solution is both innovative and important.

Gregory Solves His Problem in the Most ‘Abbott’ Way Possible

As Gregory’s fight with Darnell approaches, no one has offered him any sort of help. Initially, he decides to use Jacob (Chris Perfetti) as a distraction. However, Jacob’s approach isn’t one of his more innovative ideas, thus it seems like Gregory may actually have to go through with the brawl. But Gregory shows just what kind of man he is when he refuses to fight, not for his sake but for Jabari's. He gives a riveting speech, explaining how engaging in the fight would sever the trust he’s built with Jabari.

It’s a wonderful moment that serves as a wonderful example of what makes Abbott Elementary the wonderful show it is. It’s not necessarily a peaceful ending for the two. They’re certainly not friends, but they don’t have to be; what they do is put Jabari first. It not only ends the episode’s issue, but it also serves as a reminder that kids should always come first in parent/teacher relationships. No show has ever really solidified this as well as Abbott has, and Gregory’s near battle should serve as a reminder for all those who deal with similar difficulties.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

