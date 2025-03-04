This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 still has a ways to go before the school season ends, but it's already been a wild ride. The faculty have collided with the gang from Paddy's Pub in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) have taken their relationship forward in a meaningful way, and even Ava (Janelle James) is feeling the love and showing how much she's grown since the doors to the school first opened. There are still plenty of surprises left before the season ends though, and Sheryl Lee Ralph just hinted at a big cameo coming in the finale. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party last night, she teased that a famous female musician will be joining the Abbott family.

"They’re female, and I can’t tell you anything — but I’m living my life like it’s golden. That’s it,” she said. Previously, Ralph revealed to E! News on the SAG Awards red carpet that "One or two of your favorite all-time singers" will be featured in the Season 4 finale before intriguingly adding "We all have a favorite city—they’re gonna be there." Otherwise, she and the rest of the cast have remained tight-lipped about the guest stars to come to ensure viewers are in for a surprise when the day comes. Ralph also confirmed that filming had just wrapped on the Season 4 finale, putting the end firmly in sight for this run of episodes.

As Abbott Elementary continues to grow with each award-winning season, the show has been able to continuously nab killer guest stars to stop in for a visit. Season 4 alone has notably seen The Godfather alum Talia Shire step in to play the Schemmenti family matriarch, in addition to the team of Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. They're just the latest in a long list of appearances ranging from Eagles players Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce to A Star Is Born star Bradley Cooper, The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri, and Empire's Taraji P. Henson, among others. The Season 4 finale now appears to be preparing one pop-star-fueled bang to close things out this time around.