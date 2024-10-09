With three seasons under the belt, Abbott Elementary has said everything there is to say about its characters, and they are now familiar to the viewer. However, there are some aspects that fans are not aware of, which makes for an entertaining discovery when those aspects are revealed. Going into Season 4, the show aims to expand Jacob's world. Series creator and star Quinta Brunson talked to TV Line about the upcoming season and what viewers can expect. She revealed that the season would introduce some members of Jacob's family, further developing that character as the show has done with his colleagues.

"We’re going to learn a lot more about Jacob, and I think one thing that’s really exciting about him is we’re going to get to meet some family of his, and I just love meeting families," Brunson began. Much of Jacob's other relationships remain a mystery apart from some of his romantic partners. "It’s just so fun. I think that’s going to be huge for Jacob because it’s going to tell us a lot about his character without us saying specifically to the camera, 'Hey, this is what my life was like. This is my situation.' But I’m just excited to see family of his," Brunson teased. With a 22-episode season, the show has ample time to explore Jacob's family and more.

'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 Will Dive Deeper Into Other Characters.

Image via ABC

Brunson also discussed what viewers can expect from their favorite characters this season. "I think Melissa’s stories are so just fun and funny this year. And no matter what, we always want people to be learning about our characters, but I think hers are just flat-out funny," she said. Ava will also be explored, something Brunson talked about, saying,

"We’re learning a lot more about her ethos as a person, why she is the way she is, meeting some of her family in interesting ways, and what her goals and pursuits and dreams are now that she’s kind of, in a sense, conquered being a good principal, and I think she’s kind of asking herself the question, 'Is this all I want for myself?' Is what we’ve seen so far all she wants in her life, and is it enough?"

Barbara will also be dealing with something of a similar nature. "Barbara’s evaluating where she is, does she need to make changes? She’s been doing this job a very, very, very, very long time, and the world is changing a lot. So does she want to keep up with the changes of the world? That’s been leading into some really interesting stories," Brunson teased. "Even Mr. Johnson, this season, has a ton of great stuff. I’m just pumped to give him larger storylines," she added.

Abbott Elementary stars Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Tune in to Abbott Elementary when Season 4 debuts on ABC on Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30 p.m.