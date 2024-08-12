The Big Picture Janelle James talks about Season 4 of Abbott Elementary, hinting at drama for Ava, Gregory, and Janine.

James speculates on Ava Coleman's backstory, suggesting she may be wealthy and only working as Abbott's principal for fun.

Season 4 will delve deeper into Ava's character while still delivering the comedic chaos fans love.

Abbott Elementary may be on a break right now. But Janelle James’s iconic principal Ava Coleman is never far from our minds. Ahead of the sitcom’s Season 4 premiere in October, the comedian James was able to sit down with Deadline and talk over some juicy details about what’s next for her character — and for Gregory and Janine’s highly anticipated romance.

Fans of Abbott will recall the unforgettable ending to Season 3 when Gregory and Janine finally kissed in Janine’s apartment after several seasons’ worth of hesitation, pining, and almost-chances. While this turn of events will likely excite many members of the Abbott staff (primarily Jacob,) James hinted that her character might not be too pleased about this romantic update.

“I really think, based on how self-involved [Ava] is, she’s afraid that this relationship thing is going to mess up the flow of the school. Now she’s got something else to worry about,” James revealed. The actress also touched on a tricky concept that indeed raised issues in past sitcoms like Brooklyn 99 and Parks and Recreation: the idea of romancing someone you work with. She said:

“I think that in any environment, you date a co-worker, and it can be a recipe for disaster. As a principal, [Ava] would have to deal with the fallout. That’s my guess. I would hate it to be that she’s simply just a hater. I think she has more going on than that.”

While her character may be applying this more mature lens of professionalism to Gregory and Janine’s relationship in Season 4, James assures Abbott fans that she’s still the Ava we know and love. “She just doesn’t want another problem,” the comedian added. “Like, ‘Oh, now Gregory and Janine are fighting,’ and she has to deal with that instead of selling her clothes on Etsy during lunch or whatever.”

What’s Next For Ava Coleman in ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 4?

With scripts for the next season of Abbott Elementary reportedly already hitting actors’ desks, James won’t have to wait long to find out what awaits her character. But in the meantime, she’s got some questions that she’s dying for the show to explore. “Who was [Ava’s] family? Did she actually grow up in Philly, or did she just end up there? Why is she a principal?” James wondered.

“My theory about Ava is she’s pretty well off, and this is something that she just does. This is her way of helping kids, even though people don’t see it that way or give her any credit for it…This is a way for her to get attention. I think she’s just so layered in her motivations. I’d like to see what those are.”

Abbott has indeed pulled back the curtain on Ava in the past, hinting at the character’s complexity through her relationships with family members, past sorority sisters, and Philly legends alike. It seems more than likely that Season 4 will continue this trend — and with Gregory and Janine's fate possibly in Ava's hands, there will be no shortage of opportunities to focus on television's favorite principal.

Season 4 of Abbott Elementary premieres October 9 on ABC. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and in the meantime, be sure to stream the sitcom’s first three seasons on Hulu.

