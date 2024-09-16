Last season's Abbott Elementary finale left fans on a big cliffhanger in regard to the long-teased relationship between teachers Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie, but after a long summer, you won't have to wait long to see where they will-they-or-won't-they couple is headed next. Actor Tyler James Williams spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at last night's Emmy Awards, and promised that the issue would be dealt with in the show's fourth season premiere, which will air on ABC on October 9.

Says Williams, on how soon the kiss between his character and Quinta Brunson's, which occurred in the closing moments of last spring's fourth-season finale,

You’re definitely gonna get an answer as to what’s going on with them. What is this now? That’s one thing I can promise. You’ll know in the first episode. That’s for sure. We decided let’s give this an actual, not necessarily a punctuation mark because it never really is that, but at least a concrete answer. You’ll get that for sure.

Williams was nominated for an Emmy last night, as were costars Brunson (for both writing and acting), Janelle James, and Sheryl Lee Ralph; however, they and the series itself lost out to the big comedy winners of the night, The Bear and Hacks.

What's Going On With Janine and Gregory?

Close

The two first met in the series premiere; there were immediate sparks between the enthusiastic Janine and the upright Gregory, but at the time, Janine was in a long-term relationship with inept rapper Tariq (Zack Fox), and Gregory was merely a substitute teacher, doomed to move from school to school at the whims of the board. However, Janine eventually broke up with Tariq, and Gregory was made a permanent faculty member at Abbott. The two did eventually admit their feelings for each other, but Janine wanted to preserve their friendship rather than attempt a romantic relationship, which remained their status quo for a time - even after they kissed at a teacher's conference. However, when Janine began working for the school district in season 3, her absence made the heart grow fonder, and Gregory became jealous of her district coworker Manny (Josh Segarra), even after Janine returned to Abbott. In last year's season finale, during Janine's near-disastrous house party, the two finally gave into their mutual attraction.

Since debuting in 2021 as a mid-season replacement, Abbott Elementary, a comedic look at an inner-city Philadelphia elementary school, has been well-received by critics and audiences. Brunson created the series, inspired by her mother's experiences as an elementary school teacher. It was renewed for a fourth season just days after its third season premiered earlier this year.

Watch on Hulu

Abbott Elementary's fourth season will premiere on October 9, 2024, on ABC. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.