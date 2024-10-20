Abbott Elementary has always been a show ripe with change. From obvious story shake-ups to character growth, the series has continued to surprise its viewers, even after four seasons. But the show’s biggest and best change came when long time will they/won't they couple, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams), finally got together and started a relationship. However, just two weeks into the new chapter for Abbott’s smitten educators, a troubling old habit has emerged, one that could not only hurt the romance, but one of the show’s best characters.

Janine Isn’t Vocal Enough In Her Relationship

Janine and Gregory worked long and hard to finally solidify their relationship last year. When the show returned for Season 4, it was a great delight for viewers to see that the couple was going strong. However, the year’s second outing revealed a deeper issue for Janine that has been brewing since the series began. When a case of ringworm breaks out in the school, Gregory’s germophobic side reveals itself and, much to the frustration of Janine, he insinuates that he wants to cancel their date plans. While one can’t blame Gregory for his abundance of caution, Janine is clearly upset by this but keeps silent throughout the episode. Sure, Gregory eventually catches on and braves his risk – the couple even catching the condition together – but the resolution doesn’t come from Janine voicing her concerns. Janine has grown a lot over the last three seasons. She’s gone from a well-meaning go-getter to a confident career woman who is able to face any problem head on and, more often than not, solve it! She’s even won over Abbott’s staff and has become a leader among her peers. But Janine avoiding conflict in a relationship is one character flaw she has yet to overcome.

Dating back to the early episodes of Season 1, Janine’s had trouble when it comes to significant others. Of course, this isn’t her fault at all. Before Gregory, her only relationship was with Tariq (Zack Fox). While the two have become friends since breaking up, Tariq had been using and sponging off of Janine since the two were in school. Often, Janine was forced to cover her rent by herself, and even gave up food for him, going an entire episode on an empty stomach. When others approached her about the struggle, Janine would avoid the subject. Janine’s giving personality was completely and undeniably abused in the pairing, and it was heartbreaking to watch. She already gives so much to her students and her job, that seeing Tariq’s man-child behavior was sickening. She has an equally toxic relationship with her absentee mother. With so many difficult connections with those with whom she should be closest, one can’t necessarily blame Janine for her issues speaking up, but in the case of Gregory, it’s time for her to learn to grow.

Janine Owes It To Herself to Speak Up

Janine and Gregory have obviously had a long road on their way to each other, but what makes it worth the wait is seeing what a healthy connection the two have. It’s the first deeply personal relationship Janine has had that’s not problematic. However, Janine swallowing her feelings is not only a betrayal to the love story for which she fought so hard, but to herself as well. She deserves to be completely happy at this point in her life, and to avoid conversations, no matter how tough they may be, can only hurt her in the long run. Viewers can certainly agree that Janine has been through enough in her life and that it’s time for her to grow personally in the same way she has professionally.

