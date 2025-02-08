Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of 'Abbott Elementary.'Abbott Elementary has a core cast that keeps the show interesting. Ava's (Janelle James) growth, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) relationship, and the unlikely friendships that have developed over the series prove that the cast is hard to beat, but one side character should be used more often. Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor) may be problematic, but he creates conflict for the series that doesn't require the main cast to pick on or fight with each other. Though he works at the school, Mr. Morton doesn't often interact with the central characters, but he should.

Mr. Morton is best known for his rivalry with Jacob and his misogyny, which is an unflattering portrait of the character, but it sets him apart from the rest. His characterization makes it easy to write Mr. Morton off as a wholly unlikable character, and that is why Abbott Elementary needs him. By using his attitude as a conflict for Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Season 4, Episode 13, "The Science Fair," proved that, if used right, Mr. Morton can be a valuable part of the series.

'Abbott Elementary' Found the Perfect Role of Mr. Morton

Image via ABC

Mr. Morton rarely has more than a brief role in any given episode, but "The Science Fair" puts him in charge of the event and shows the lengths Barbara and Jacob go for the students as they are forced to judge the projects with him. Despite their dislike for Morton, they stick to their job for the students and actually listen to their colleague, getting to know him better. While Morton's insistence on keeping the standard high brings out the worst in Barbara and Jacob, who harshly judge the projects as asked, Morton believes it will help the students learn. In this situation, at least, Morton's heart was in the right place as he hoped to maximize the educational value. Morton uses different methods than the other teachers, and while his behavior at the science fair may be extreme, there is an argument to be made that helpful criticism will benefit the students.

Ultimately, Jacob and Barbara see that Morton may not be quite as terrible as they thought and show empathy for the least likable teacher at the school when the science fair falls apart. Mr. Morton blames himself for the disaster, and rather than casting blame, Barbara and Jacob gently help him look at the issue from a new perspective, suggesting he grow. The fact that these two characters can encourage Morton, who they were at odds with at the beginning, shows that their experience with him forced them to learn a lesson about showing kindness to those they disagree with. By using him as an obstacle for Jacob and Barbara's development, the episode uses Mr. Morton well, even if it doesn't make him a good person.

'Abbott Elementary' Needs To Keep Including Mr. Morton