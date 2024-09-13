Gear up, fans of the award-winning Abbot Elementary! School’s about to resume and, of course, our favorite faculty members with it. Abbott Elementary Season 4 is scheduled for an October release, which is only a few weeks away, and in light of that, ABC has released the season’s official poster via TV Insider, revealing who will return to Abbott for the new school year. In addition to the poster, the production company has unveiled a sneak peek teasing the show’s return in which the cast appears in claymation as Mr. Johnson plays with the figurines.

Created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars as the optimistic and overachieving Janine Teagues, the mockumentary, Abbott Elementary focuses on the lives of the teachers working in the underfunded, mismanaged, predominantly Black titular school. Brunson is joined by Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, making up the ensemble cast. These stars are also set to return in the upcoming season, as seen in the official poster below, showcasing just how excited they are for the new school year – maybe besides Ava Coleman (James).

'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 Has A Few Surprises

Season 4 of Abbott Elementary will officially premiere on Wednesday, October 9, in the 9:30/8:30 time-slot for its half-hour return on ABC this fall. While we’re already sure of the lead stars’ return, details about potential guest stars are yet to be announced. Plus, there’s been no confirmation on story lines, leaving many wondering what surprise to expect for Gregory (Williams) and Janine, who shared a passionate kiss at the end of Season 3.

Another surprise we expect in Abbott Elementary Season 4 is a crossover episode that Brunson teased in July, saying: “We will be doing an interesting crossover this season. I’m not gonna tell you with who or with what or where or when or how. But just know, it’s very exciting, and I think it will change television as we know it.” While she failed to divulge more, the movie star already once expressed how much she loved watching the Disney Channel crossover episodes that brought the casts of That’s So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Hannah Montana together.

"Those things are what reinvigorate TV viewers, TV watchers, and I think it’s always fun to find ways to reinvigorate our audiences. What’s important with Abbott is we protect the show. Because it’s a 'mockumentary,' we have to protect what we’re doing, but to find a way for it to still be possible to do something cool like that. It makes me really, really happy. It’s just like an ode to the medium."

Abbott Elementary Season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, October 9. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and check out the new season's teaser below. Also, Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Hulu.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Seasons 3 Main Genre Comedy

