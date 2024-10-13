Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Abbott Elementary Season 4 premiere.

School is officially back in session! ABC’s hit workplace sitcom, Abbott Elementary, kicked off its fourth season this week, and, as promised, it didn’t miss a beat when it came to exploring the new relationship between Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Viewers have waited three years for these two to get together, and, understandably, may have had concerns as to how the show would follow up last season’s cliffhanger. However, the seasoned sitcom did what it does best: reinventing an age-old trope to create an exciting new dynamic.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 4 Tackles Janine and Gregory’s Relationship — With a Twist

Image via ABC

Last season, Abbott Elementary finally brought Janine and Gregory together romantically. After so many years of waiting, it was certainly a satisfying moment, and the Season 4 premiere continued that positive trajectory, but with a twist. After faking out the cameras by pretending things didn’t work out, the couple reveals that they’ve been dating all summer, but that they have also decided to keep their relationship a secret. They claim that the only colleague who knows about their new relationship status is Jacob (Chris Perfetti), a statement quickly debunked by Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and Ava (Janelle James).

What initially seems like a quirky and comical plot reveals something deeper. The two have an undeniable passion and attraction, but Janine is so determined to keep their relationship a secret that it’s immediately clear that there is a deeper issue. Her desperation leads her to invent a series of increasingly unbelievable lies before she eventually implodes in front of the entire faculty, declaring that she and Gregory are “having sex.”

Sure, it’s a hilarious outburst, but it leads to a complex conversation between the couple, as Janine admits to Gregory that she still has anxiety rooted in her past relationship, which is why she has been reluctant to announce that they’re dating. It’s one of the greatest Janine moments of growth since the series first began. Over the years, we've watched Janine go from Abbott’s most well-meaning instructor, whose endeavors were often met with middling success, to a confident professional who solves problems with less difficulty. But when it comes to her personal life, Janine has always had struggles. She puts so much effort into improving the lives of others that she often forgets to take care of herself. Seeing her approach her reservations with such honesty is a wonderful step forward for her character — and luckily, she has plenty of support.

Janine and Gregory's Relationship Is Supported by Their Abbott Elementary Co-Workers

Close

It seems the Abbott staff are just as excited about Janine and Gregory as the viewers are! When the truth comes out, Janine and Gregory are met with cheers from all involved. Even Ava is incredibly supportive, revealing that her insistence on involving school district HR is just to make sure that they handle their relationship the right way. It’s a fantastic twist to the series, as any potential tension between Janine, Gregory, and their fellow educators could have easily felt contrived for the sake of added drama — but everyone’s support helps the formerly doomed couple set out on a path that allows for the most success.

It’s so refreshing to see Abbott Elementary opt to allow Janine and Gregory happiness. Sure, it took three years to get here, but the celebratory reception makes every will-they-won’t-they moment worth it, and sets Season 4 off in an exciting new direction.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Chris Perfetti , Sheryl Lee Ralph , William Stanford Davis Seasons 3 Creator(s) Quinta Brunson Story By Quinta Brunson Writers Quinta Brunson Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu , HBO Max Showrunner Quinta Brunson Where To Watch Hulu Expand

Watch on Hulu