Abbott Elementary is back, and with it comes the promise of an exciting new season! With Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) giving their romance a go at the end of last season, viewers were already primed with excitement for the new school year, but one of the best surprises came with the early announcement that Abbott Elementary would be crossing over with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. While the star-studded partnership is still a few weeks away, the Season 4 premiere offered its own amusing crossover mash-up, even if viewers had to look a bit closer to see it.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Crosses Over With the ‘Harley Quinn’ Universe Yet Again

As exciting as it is to see Janine and Gregory finally get together, Abbott Elementary wastes no time offering a whole new set of conflicts in the Season 4 premiere. A new PGA golf course is opening near the school, the construction of which wreaks havoc on Abbott’s day-to-day operations. From water pressure issues to a bug infestation, the staff has had enough. Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) finds out that the building project has employed workers that are not unionized. With the support of Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti), she plans to take down the project with her newfound knowledge — that is, until a lawyer for the golf course stops by Abbott with an offer of peace and plenty of bribes.

Played by none other than Matt Oberg, the voice of Kite Man on Max’s Harley Quinn and spin-off series, Kite Man Hell Yeah!, the lawyer’s appearance solidifies a connection that the Harley Quinn universe previously established some time before. On February 9, 2023, Harley Quinn aired “A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special,” which included a cameo from Hawkman and Hawkgirl, voiced by none other than Abbott’s Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson. The duo, who are both self-proclaimed Harley Quinn fans, once again play romantic partners in a brief scene, furthering the animated show's Abbott connection.

They're not the only Abbott cast members to lend their voices to the Harley franchise, though. Principal Ava Coleman herself, Janelle James, has become a dynamic part of Kite Man Hell Yeah! as the Queen of Fables. Originally voiced by Wanda Sykes on Harley Quinn, James took over the role for the spin-off and has made quite an impression with the character’s wonderfully sociopathic nature. But the connection between the franchises is far from coincidental.

‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Harley Quinn’ Share Plenty of Behind the Scenes Talent

It’s no secret that Brunson is the mastermind creator behind Abbott Elementary, as well as its star — but Brunson works closely with co-showrunners and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. Per Deadline, the duo has an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, where they’ve thrived, playing a role in Abbott’s success, and co-developing none other than Harley Quinn and Kite Man Hell Yeah! alongside Dean Lorey. Halpern and Schumacker first partnered up for CBS’ $h*! My Dad Says and have worked for Warner Brothers since 2013. Their connection with Abbott has forever linked the franchises, and thanks to the successful duo's continued creativity, the prospect of further connections remains an exciting possibility.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

