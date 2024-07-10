The Big Picture Get ready to head back to Abbott Elementary with the Season 4 premiere on October 9.

Fans can expect more heartwarming moments and slow-burn romance in the upcoming season.

The dedicated teachers in this workplace comedy are determined to help their students succeed.

School might be out for summer but tell Alice Cooper to reel it in because it isn’t out forever. And, while that news may have bummed us out back in the day, it’s music to our ears now as Abbott Elementary has set its Season 4 premiere date for Wednesday, October 9. That’s right, we’re three months away from the moment we’ve all been waiting for following the kiss heard round the world when Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finally locked lips in the most touching moment we’ve seen from the comedy. With this heartfelt scene and some promising words from the show’s producer, Justin Halpern, we can expect more of that slow burn romance to burst into flames (but in a totally healthy and non-toxic way) in Season 4.

Along with Brunson and Williams reprising their roles and love as Janine and Gregory, respectively, audiences can expect the rest of the gang to push open the doors of Abbott and head into their classrooms when the bell rings in October. Included in the show’s dynamic ensemble are Janelle James (Black Monday) as everyone’s favorite un selfaware principal Ava Coleman; Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap) as Melissa Schemmenti, the best second-grade teacher this side of the Delaware River who may or may not have some seedy connections; Chris Perfetti (The Surrogate) as Jacob Hill, the sixth grade teacher who will give the most to his students even though they roast him at every turn; Broadway superstar, Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha), as Barbara Howard, the stuck-in-her-ways kindergarten teacher who we hope will have more chances to make her voice shine in Season 4; and William Stanford Davis (Running Time) as Mr. Johnson, the custodian who really pulls the strings of the public school.

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary was filled with plenty of highs and lows for the characters we’ve all come to know and love over the last few years. Aside from the will-they-won’t-they relationship between Gregory and Janine finally gaining traction, Melissa faced heartbreak after she chose to end her relationship with Gary (Bruno Amato). From the cafeteria to the library, hilarity ensued around every corner during the last set of episodes, with the characters growing in their love for one another and their commitment to doing their best in the underfunded school.

'Abbott Elementary' Was a Big Winner During The Awards’ Circuit

Along with audiences finding themselves hooked on the ABC comedy, critics couldn’t get enough of the mockumentary created by Brunson. Ratings have remained high over its three-season run and the title has swept notable events including the Emmy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more. With Season 4 on the horizon, we can only expect plenty more acclaim where that came from.

Get caught up on the first three seasons of fun with Abbott Elementary now streaming on Hulu and stay tuned to Collider for more information about the upcoming fourth season.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

Watch on Hulu