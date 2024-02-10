The Big Picture ABC has renewed Abbott Elementary for a fourth season, indicating its popularity among fans and critics.

The comedy series has received critical acclaim and multiple awards since its debut.

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary has already provided hilarious and chaotic moments at the titular school.

Class is in session, and it looks like it’s going to stay that way for the foreseeable future, as ABC has made moves to renew its award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary for a fourth season just days after Season 3 launched with a two-episode premiere. Networks typically only make a huge decision like this so early in a new season when they’re betting on a sure thing and, judging by the accolades from not only fans but critics that the Quinta Brunson-created project has earned over its first two seasons, no other title is more deserving. The news came straight from Mr. Johnson’s (William Stanford Davis) mouth when he broke the exciting update at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Over the last three seasons and counting, audiences have tuned in week after week for the hilarious goings-on at the titular school, as the teachers and staff try to make the most of a learning institution in need of some serious changes. Along with serving as the show’s creator, Brunson also writes and stars alongside Davis, Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris), Sheryl Lee Ralph (A Piece of the Action), Janelle James (Crashing), Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap), and Chris Perfetti (The Night Of).

So far this season, chaos at the elementary school has already come to a fever pitch in the first two episodes which were centered around Janine (Brunson) returning to run the special event after having been promoted to the status of school district representative. Meanwhile, sparks sizzled for Gary (Bruno Amato) and Melissa (Walter) after their disagreements about marriage put their relationship on ice. Next week, in an episode titled “Gregory’s Garden Goofballs,” Gregory (Williams) discovers that being the “cool” teacher has a load of downfalls after students want to spend their lunch hour in his classroom.

‘Abbott Elementary’s Impressive Three-Season Run

Although it seemed like things couldn’t get better after the first season of Abbott Elementary, they somehow did, with Season 2 bringing in a 3.56 rating among Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms. In turn, these numbers gave the comedy series the bragging rights of the best season average for ABC in the genre since the 2019-2020 season. On top of that, the cast and creative team behind the show have been getting nothing but heaps and heaps of critical acclaim season after season. From the Critics’ Choice Awards to the Golden Globes and historic wins at the Emmys, no major Hollywood honors event hasn’t had Abbott Elementary on its list.

You can check out the Season 3 teaser for Abbott Elementary below and catch new episodes weekly on ABC on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST, streaming the next day on Hulu. A premiere date for Season 4 has not yet been announced.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

