Class is back in session for the Abbott Elementary gang, and Season 4 looks all set to pass with flying colors. When we last left off with our faves at Abbott, Janine (Quinta Brunson) was throwing the perfect end-of-year party catering to each of her co-workers in ways that only Janine can, and — perhaps most importantly — Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) solidified their place in the will-they-won’t-they hall of fame with a steamy, season-ending kiss.

We won’t spoil what the future may bring for Teddie (aka Teagues + Eddie), but we can confirm that Brunson continues to breathe fresh life into the very best sitcom tropes with Season 4. In the opening episode, titled “Back to School,” Janine is fully integrated back into daily life at Abbott after her time at the district, and we’re introduced to what will likely be a season-long source of conflict as the construction of a new golf course brings a wave of gentrification to west Philly. Though Janine has left the district, we’ll still be seeing some familiar faces from her personal and professional past pop up in guest capacities, bringing the jokes and some fun narrative conflict for our favorite teachers. Meanwhile, shifting dynamics keep the show's familiar formula from getting stale, and moving into the show’s fourth season, the cast only continues to feel more cohesive and lived-in.

‘Abbott Elementary’s Cast Makes Season 4 Soar

Image via ABC

The cast of Abbott Elementary has been one of, if not the, biggest strength of the series, and that only continues heading into the fourth season. Opening with the show’s 50th episode, it’s abundantly clear how well this cast plays together, balancing each other's strengths and bouncing joke after joke off of each other with ease and well-earned chemistry. While we can’t reveal what’s in store for Janine and Gregory after that incredibly good kiss, Brunson deftly writes their shifting dynamic in a way that should both excite fans and feel completely natural in terms of their individual character development. Brunson isn’t letting the series backtrack over the same beats and pushes this storyline forward in a way that had me grinning ear-to-ear.

Another shifting relationship that only strengthens the ensemble series is the one between Janine and Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James). While these two maintain their hilariously opposing personalities, they appear to have found enough common ground that their relationship is no longer openly antagonistic. Ava’s still as chaotic and reckless, but she also sees Janine’s value and allows her to use her strengths when the time comes. Meanwhile, Janine is able to roll with Ava’s unorthodox methods like a seasoned pro without taking her quips personally. Brunson and the rest of the writers still find plenty of jokes to pull from this dynamic while strengthening the relationship and maintaining the quirks that make each woman uniquely funny. While Janine's anxiety is still a huge part of her character, she's also gained some well-earned confidence that should serve her well both personally and professionally in Season 4.

The friendship between Barb (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) remains as strong as ever and their comical differences provide some of the smaller, more subtle laughs of the opening episodes. The series also hasn’t forgotten that Melissa and Jacob (Jacob Perfetti) now live together, so we can likely expect more shenanigans from that dynamic both in and out of school. While it does feel as if most of the characters get pretty equal screen time, Janine naturally remains the most fully developed within the ensemble, and it would be nice to dig a little deeper into some of their personal lives again. It can be tricky to fully dig into each individual character in an ensemble comedy with seven major players, but four seasons in we are definitely ready for some deep dives.

'Abbott Elementary' Is Still Laugh-Out-Loud Funny

Image via ABC

With relationship dynamics both fresh and familiar, Abbott Elementary is as funny and feel-good as ever. The series remains a top-tier sitcom, standing out among its peers as one you can put on over and over and still laugh at the jokes as if it’s your first time hearing them. The show is also both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply endearing, as there isn’t one character or actor in the ensemble that isn’t as charming as they are comical. On top of the quick-witted writing, the physical comedy is another strength. The show's fourth wall breaks pull you into the halls of Abbott Elementary with ease. Though it's the first show to employ this tactic, in its fourth season, Abbott Elementary has more than earned its place among all-time favorites of the genre, like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

James continues to stand out among the ensemble, as it's almost impossible not to laugh at every other line that comes out of Ava's mouth. Her timing is impeccable, from one-liners to physical bits, James is at the top of her game. One of her lines in these opening episodes is destined to become your new favorite reaction image. Ralph is another standout, which should come as no surprise, as she has already won an Emmy for her role as the heavenly Barbara Howard. Lines that would come off as purely delusional from most other actors flow naturally from Ralph as she imbues Barb with so much charm that we can't help but find her endearing.

Going into Season 4, each piece of Abbott Elementary fits together to create one of the best comedies currently airing. The ensemble cast is as strong as ever, and with episodes like the highly anticipated It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover on the horizon, it seems as though Brunson and co. have adopted a "go big or go home" mantra for the new season — and it's paying off big time.

