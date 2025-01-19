Abbott Elementary loves to comment on our entertainment world. This week's episode included Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) walking into school with Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), talking. Melissa is mid-sentence, but it is very clear what she is referring to. She's discussing The Real Housewives of New Jersey and the uncertainty surrounding the next season of it. It hasn't been announced yet if the cast is coming back for Season 15 and, apparently, Melissa Schemmenti isn't too happy about that. Barbara, however, begs her to stop talking about the show.

"So now no one knows if they're coming back," Melissa says. "Or if they're going to pull a New York housewives and start over," referring to the reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City that brought stars like Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield to the show. Barbara responds to Melissa in the scene by saying that she doesn't "know these people," and that she doesn't care about them. It was brief, but enough for fans to get excited about Abbott Elementary talking about Bravo.

Abbott Elementary has done fun things like this in the past. Barbara Howard famously does not know how to actually name what celebrity she is talking about, and there was even a wonderful crossover between another Philadelphia-based show when the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia showed up at Abbott Elementary to help out at the school. It could have been fun to see Melissa and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) talking about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Melissa Schemmenti's Frustration Is Relatable

Image via ABC

The back-and-forth over the future of the show has been a long journey. We've had Jennifer Aydin claiming that she was coming back, with Andy Cohen having to shut it down. Melissa Gorga has talked about how the pause is too long, but she also thinks they will end up with a split cast between new and old members. Cohen has said that there probably won't be any answers until at least the end of 2025. So the joke on Abbott Elementary is one that many fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey feel. At least we have an Italian icon on our side.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Lisa Ann Walter , Chris Perfetti , Janelle James , William Stanford Davis , Zack Fox , Courtney Taylor , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Josh Segarra , Mason Renfro , Jerry Minor , Larry Owens , Nate' Jones , Lela Hoffmeister , Vince Staples , Kimia Behpoornia , Dillion Blake Allen , Reggie Conquest , Kate Peterman , Keyla Monterroso Mejia , Benjamin Norris , Aayden William , Ben Onyx Dowdy Seasons 4 Expand

Stream on Hulu