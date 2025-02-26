Once again, the teachers' lounge is rife with controversy in a new sneak peek of ABC’s smash hit, Abbott Elementary. People Magazine released an exclusive sneak peek where Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) announces to her co-workers some new life changes. The teacher explains in excitement that her daughter, Taylor (Iyana Halley), is going to have a baby, making her a first-time grandmother. Janine (Quinta Brunson), Ava (Janelle James), and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) all offer congratulations, but with varying degrees of success. Ava is the first to note how this may be awkward for Gregory (Tyler James Williams), who briefly dated Taylor early in the series.

"How does it feel now that your girlfriend Barb's fake daughter is gonna be a fake aunt to your ex-girlfriend's baby, which makes you a fake uncle to your 'could-have-been' child?" Ava quips. The days of Ava almost crossing the boundary of workplace harassment towards Gregory seem to be over, as he has finally pulled the trigger on a relationship with Janine. The moment quickly passes and gives way to Barbara taking in all the congratulations. Despite her excitement, it doesn’t necessarily go as planned. The rest of the teachers bring up points that start to make Barbara worried about her own mortality.

Barbara Isn’t Pleased With Her Co-Workers' Responses

“My baby is having a baby!” Barbara says in delight at the beginning of the Abbot Elementary Season 4 clip. But after the moment passes, the veteran teacher starts to consider the ramifications of being a grandmother. Janine notes that she wishes she had met her grandparents, while Ava indicates that her own is senile. Melissa tries to contribute helpful memories but refers to her grandmothers in the past tense.

“I had two amazing nonnas. One had eyes like a hawk. She could spot a wire under a wool sweater. The other one hearing like a wax moth, she could hear the rustle and wire under a silk blouse,” Melissa interjects. These comments concern Barbara, who fears that having a grandchild means she is getting old.

Ava, of course, offers no help in noting that every grandmother should have the most flattering of accessories: a moo-moo. Melissa rushes to her co-worker’s defense and says Barbara is still too young to be considering these articles of clothing. Nevertheless, it doesn’t appear that Barbara’s worries have been alleviated in any way. Viewers can see the ramifications of this sudden news when Abbott Elementary airs on ABC on Wednesday at 8:30 pm EST. Fans can also watch the previous three seasons, streaming on Max.