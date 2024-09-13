Less than a month remains before class is back in session at Abbott Elementary and Collider is excited to prepare viewers for the school year ahead with an exclusive first look at the upcoming season. After Season 3 earned another nine Emmy nominations, Season 4 is looking to keep the heat up following that explosive romantic finale finally paying off the seasons-long will they, won't they relationship between Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson). While there will undoubtedly be fallout from their decision, this new teaser doesn't spoil the juiciest details, instead focusing on the laughs as Brunson and her fellow teachers navigate another year of low funding, yet plenty of fun.

In the teaser, Brunson's Janine Teagues introduces viewers to the newest members of the Abbott Elementary family—a furry class pet that's not afraid to use its teeth. While the hope was to help the students out with more new after-school programs, the district only gave them $50 to spend on hamsters and the such, meaning that, once again, money's tight. Yet, through three seasons and four Emmy wins thus far, the teachers and faculty have always made the best of their situation and that's not going to change in Season 4. They're all together busting a move during a school dance and welcoming back a student body that seems a little bigger than in years past. Between classes, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) also takes some time to take some bribes, much to Ava's (Janelle James) approval.

This season is shaping up to be the biggest in Abbott's history, and not just because of the implications of Janine and Gregory's romance. Earlier this year, Brunson teased that Season 4 would bring with it a wild crossover episode with a mystery television series that would "change television as we know it." Details are being kept close to the vest right now, but she wanted to be a nod to classic Disney Channel crossovers between flagship programs like Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zach & Cody. Producer Justin Halpern did hint at a bright future ahead for television's new favorite slow-burn couple though, teasing how the rest of the show's run will track their ever-evolving journey forward together.

Everyone's Back for Another Year at 'Abbott Elementary'

Brunson, who already has two Emmys for her work as the creator of Abbott Elementary, will reunite with all of her co-workers for another year in Season 4. Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are all back alongside James, Walter, and Williams, though there's no confirmation of the guest stars that could pop in this time around. It's possible by the time of the premiere, the cast and crew will be even more decorated than they already are as the Emmy Award winners will be announced this Sunday, September 15. Father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy will co-host the event as the workplace comedy competes for Outstanding Comedy Series and Brunson once again vies for Lead Actress, among other awards.

Abbott Elementary returns for Season 4 on ABC on October 9. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

