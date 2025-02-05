Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4.Full disclosure: Abbott Elementary is still one of the best shows on television, even four seasons after its debut. Already, Season 4 has given viewers a fantastic reinvention of its best ship, a whole new side to Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and new friendships. None of this should be surprising, as the show has always had a habit of challenging its status quo. That being said, ever since returning from its holiday break, the show has set up a number of storylines that have us on the edge of our seats and that, frankly, we’re ready to dive into. Join us as we look at the arcs already in motion that we can’t wait to explore.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Has a Lot of Storylines in Motion

We’ve certainly experienced a lot of payoff this season. Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) have come a long way, and the show’s crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia offered fantastic story elements for both series. That being said, the show has dropped a number of bombshells this season that do have us anxious. During the show’s two-part Christmas special, it was revealed that Ava (Janelle James) suffered from an estranged relationship with her father (Keith David). Viewers and critics alike have grown considerably fond of Ava over the last few years, given her dynamic character growth that has taken her from villain to the school’s unsung hero. Considering all the good she has done for those around here, it’s heartbreaking to see her suffer throughout the special. While the show is very likely planning a return to the arc, it hasn’t been mentioned since the holidays, which only makes the character feel more tragic, and we sincerely hope her pain is remedied soon. Of course, a relationship with O’Shon (Matthew Law) is also hinted at for Ava, which could also help fix some of her overarching tragedy.

Perhaps the biggest shock of all is one that no one has seemed to acknowledge. A few weeks ago, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) hinted that she may be considering retirement. While delivered in something of a throwaway moment, Barbara’s question sent shockwaves through the Abbott fandom. Granted, it was delivered at a time when a lot was going on, but the idea that our beloved Barbara may depart the school should be front and center. After all, Barbara has essentially been the show’s guiding force since it premiered. The bold statement going unrecognized certainly has us on the edge of our seats. That being said, the key to resolving these stories may very well lie in the show returning to its roots.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Should Focus on the School More