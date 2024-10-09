ABC's Emmy-winning sitcom is back once again with Abbott Elementary Season 4. The workplace sitcom created by and starring Quinta Brunson has seen a tremendously positive response from critics and audiences alike, and for good reason. It's a refreshingly lighthearted, wholesome, and above all else, hilarious look at what life is like in a Philadelphia public elementary school.

Once again, the mockumentary camera crew will be returning to Abbott to follow around its unique cast of characters and document their day. This primarily includes the dedicated staff at Abbott, who, despite having problems of their own, still work their hardest to give their students a better future. Want the schedule for when class is back in session? Read below to find out when and where you can watch Abbott Elementary Season 4.

Is 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 Premiering on TV?

Image via ABC

Just like with the last three seasons, Abbott Elementary Season 4 will be premiering on ABC for its network television premiere. New episodes of the hit show will be starting up again starting Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, with new episodes arriving every following Wednesday.

Is 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 Streaming?

Image via ABC

Abbott Elementary's classroom will once again be streaming on Hulu, which is where new episodes of Season 4 will be premiering. Since Abbott Elementary's network television home is on ABC, which is owned by Disney, it's not surprising that the show has made itself comfortable on Hulu, which is also owned by Disney (though Seasons 1 through 3 of the show are also available on to stream on Max). New episodes of Abbott Elementary Season 4 will be streaming on Hulu as soon as they premiere on ABC starting this October.

Watch on Hulu

Hulu currently has two base subscription plans available: Hulu and Hulu (No Ads). That might sound very straightforward, but each plan actually does have quite a few differences. For a breakdown of all of those differences, namely their features and prices, feel free to refer to the following table below:

Subscription Plan Features Cost Hulu Access to Hulu's ad-supported library

Two screens able to access one account at a time

Keep track of favorited shows

Autoplay feature for binge-watching

Create up to six profiles

1080p/60fps streaming 4K available for some content

2.0 stereo and 5.1 surround sound

Personalization features $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year Hulu (No Ads) Access to Hulu's full library with no ads Includes some exceptions

Two screens able to access one account at a time

Keep track of favorited shows

Autoplay feature for binge-watching

Create up to six profiles

1080p/60fps streaming 4K available for some content

2.0 stereo and 5.1 surround sound

Personalization features

Downloadable titles for offline usage

Hulu Watch Party feature $17.99 per month

Sign-Up for Hulu

Can You Watch 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 Without Hulu?

Image via ABC

As of now, Seasons 1 through 3 of Abbott Elementary are available to stream on Max in addition to Hulu. However, Season 4 of the show likely won't be available to stream on Max until after Season 4 concludes. Abbott Elementary can also be streamed through Disney+, although this requires a subscription to Hulu regardless.

Watch the Trailer for 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4

The short but sweet trailer for Abbott Elementary Season 4 takes us back to school, and its almost like we never left. As per usual, the staff of Abbott Elementary are doing their best to create a fun and conducive environment for their students, even though they are constantly dealing with poor funding and budget cuts. Some of the antics and scenarios the group will be getting up to this year include Ava (Janelle James) quarantining the school when Jacob (Chris Perfetti) reveals that one of his students has ringworm. There have also been recent confirmation that a crossover episode between Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, though whether or not that will be happening in Season 4 remains to be seen.

Shows Like 'Abbott Elementary' You Can Watch Right Now

'English Teacher' (2024-)

8 10 English Teacher English Teacher is a comedy series that follows Evan Marquez, a gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas. The series focuses on Evan and his colleagues as they navigate the challenges of modern education, dealing with both students and parents in an ever-changing social landscape. Release Date September 2, 2024 Cast Brian Jordan Alvarez , Savanna Gann , Sarah Kopkin , Ben Bondurant , Treylan Newton , Matthew Smitley , Mason Douglas , Ralphael Lester Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Character(s) Evan , Becca , Tina , Jeff , Tray , Hartman , Frank , Bartender

Hulu and FX have another hit school-based series titled English Teacher, which could almost be called a more adult-centric Abbott Elementary. Taking place in a high school rather than an elementary school, the show follows English teacher Evan Marquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez) who is trying to set his students on the right path. Only problem is high schoolers are infamously rebellious, and aren't going to follow the rules of their superiors all because they just don't want to.

English Teacher is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

'The Office' (2005-2013)

The undisputed champion of workplace mockumentaries, there's a reason that The Office has stayed as popular as it has, with it being just as good if not better than the British series that inspired it.. The enduring saga of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin staff has captured the laughs and hearts of viewers around the globe in spite of it essentially being a show about selling paper. It's a show that's become so sucessful that numerous spin-offs are now in development, including one set down under in Australia.

The Office is available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Much like Janine (Quinta Brunson) in Abbott Elementary, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) of Parks and Recreation is a feignless optimist to a fault. Knope hopes to change people's minds about trusting the government by thoroughly investing and managing the small town of Pawnee. While her co-workers might make that difficult, she doesn't let that deter her from doing her best.

Parks and Recreation is available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock