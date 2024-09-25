Abbott Elementary Season 4 is getting closer by the day, and what a delight it is to actually know that our favorite characters are about to return in only two weeks. Not to mention, ABC has dropped another surprise in the form of a new trailer just a few days after dropping an official poster and giving viewers a sneak peek of what’s to come in the new school year via a deliciously hilarious teaser. In the trailer, Ava Coleman, the school’s principal, echoes the teachers’ demands, including the need for "books, paper towels…and raises.” The faculty members are later seen hitting the dance floor in the school’s gym, looking to be having the time of their lives. There’s also a visit from HR, and elsewhere, there appears to be a teacher with whom Jacob may have beef but whose skin he couldn’t help but compliment, unsurprisingly.

The clip further includes bits of what fans may have already seen in the earlier released sneak peek. Janine Teagues, Barbara Howard, and Melissa Schemmenti are seen with the new Abbot Elementary family – pets! Apparently, the school asked the district for more after-school programs; instead, they were given $50 for class pets. Not only are the adults involved in the riveting drama sure to unfold in Season 4, but also the kids. Jacob announces that one of his students has ringworm, prompting Ava to lock the school down and put everyone under quarantine in a dramatic fashion.

What’s to Come in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4

As revealed in the teasers fans have seen so far for Abbott Elementary Season 4, we can confirm that all the lead characters of the mockumentary are sure to return. Quinta Brunson will be back as the overachieving Janine Teagues, Chris Perfetti will return to play Jacob, plus we'll see Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson. Unfortunately, the guest stars of the upcoming installment have yet to be unveiled; even so, viewers can expect the utmost fun. Besides, Abbott Elementary Season 4 will include a crossover episode with a mystery TV series, which Brunson teased earlier this year, hinting that it would "change television as we know it."

Abbott Elementary will return for its fourth season on October 9. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for further information about the new season, and check out the latest trailer above.

