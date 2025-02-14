Another holiday has come to Abbott Elementary, and festive events can often yield mixed results at the beloved school. On one hand, the Season 4 Christmas special brought about a joyous and inclusive moral tale, while Halloween presented everyone with conflict. Considering how intricate the show’s romantic tensions have always been, Valentine’s Day could have easily gone off the rails for Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). However, in true Abbott Elementary fashion, the show managed to take the famous couple’s relationship to the next level in a way we didn’t expect. The result is a holiday special that is surprisingly lowkey yet endlessly satisfying.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Takes a Lowkey Approach to Its Valentine’s Day Episode

It took three years for Janine and Gregory to finally get together, but Season 4 has approached their relationship with so much satisfaction. There has been very little drama for the two of them, and when there have been issues, they are quickly remedied with healthy rationale. However, Valentine’s Day could have easily shaken that up. After all, the couple has often planned romantic liaisons for specific events, only to have them derailed, such as Season 3’s field trip episode or Season 4’s two-part Christmas outing, which saw Ava (Janelle James) crash their first couple’s Christmas Eve together. With such a record, fans were right to worry about Valentine’s Day, but the show went for a fascinating dynamic that many viewers didn’t see coming.

Instead of attempting to set up some elaborate date destined to go wrong, the show relegated the holiday to a B storyline. Janine and Gregory opt to skip the occasion in lieu of attending the school district’s annual budget meeting. It’s certainly surprising to see the show sideline a holiday, but it’s actually a brilliant way to set up a story for the lovebirds. There’s no grand, over-the-top drama, for Janine or Gregory, with this week’s existential crisis reserved for the school board budget meeting. But just because their drama isn’t the main focus, doesn’t mean the show is avoiding a little Valentine’s Day stir altogether. In fact, it inventively added a new element to their relationship.

‘Abbott Elementary’s Valentine’s Day Drama Is Satisfying Because It’s Realistic