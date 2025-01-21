A fifth season of Abbott Elementary is on the way. According to Deadline, the ABC smash hit will be coming back for a fifth installment, with the fourth season coming to a close in the spring. The announcement was made through a video in which the kids who study at the titular school share with audiences the fact that the show will be coming back once again. Abbott Elementary's renewal was also announced before the network had a chance to disclose which other productions will be coming back in the near future. Abbott Elementary leading renewal announcements from ABC has become a yearly tradition.

Abbott Elementary follows Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), a teacher from the titular establishment who tries to make an impact on the lives of her students. The protagonist's colleagues, including Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) and Ava Coleman (Janelle James), are some of the characters who have turned the ABC comedy into one of the most successful television series in recent years. The fourth season of Abbott Elementary is currently airing on ABC on Wednesday nights. Every new episode is available for streaming on Hulu the following day after it's aired on television, meaning that fans have different opportunities to enjoy the acclaimed comedy.

Besides portraying Janine Teagues in the series, Quinta Brunson is also the creator of Abbott Elementary. The series has maintained consistent viewership ratings ever since it made its debut, even while competing against titles such as Black-ish and The Conners. Some of the guest stars who have appeared in Abbott Elementary include Bradley Cooper and Sabrina Wu. The Guardians of the Galaxy star played a fictional version of himself who took some time to visit the school.

'Abbott Elementary's Massive Crossover

Before it was announced that Abbott Elementary would be coming back for a fifth season, the television comedy shocked the entertainment industry when it was revealed that a special episode of the show would feature the main characters from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The episode titled "Volunteers" featured Charlie Day, Danny De Vito, Kaitlin Olson and more as guest stars. The crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was seen by 3.76 million people during its original airing, proving that both shows continue to be present in the hearts and minds of the general audience.

The fourth season of Abbott Elementary is currently airing on both ABC and Hulu.