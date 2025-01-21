A fifth season of Abbott Elementary is on the way. According to Deadline, the ABC smash hit will be coming back for a fifth installment, with the fourth season coming to a close in the spring. The announcement was made through a video in which the kids who study at the titular school share with audiences the fact that the show will be coming back once again. Abbott Elementary's renewal was also announced before the network had a chance to disclose which other productions will be coming back in the near future. Abbott Elementary leading renewal announcements from ABC has become a yearly tradition.
Abbott Elementary follows Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), a teacher from the titular establishment who tries to make an impact on the lives of her students. The protagonist's colleagues, including Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) and Ava Coleman (Janelle James), are some of the characters who have turned the ABC comedy into one of the most successful television series in recent years. The fourth season of Abbott Elementary is currently airing on ABC on Wednesday nights. Every new episode is available for streaming on Hulu the following day after it's aired on television, meaning that fans have different opportunities to enjoy the acclaimed comedy.
Besides portraying Janine Teagues in the series, Quinta Brunson is also the creator of Abbott Elementary. The series has maintained consistent viewership ratings ever since it made its debut, even while competing against titles such as Black-ish and The Conners. Some of the guest stars who have appeared in Abbott Elementary include Bradley Cooper and Sabrina Wu. The Guardians of the Galaxy star played a fictional version of himself who took some time to visit the school.
'Abbott Elementary's Massive Crossover
Before it was announced that Abbott Elementary would be coming back for a fifth season, the television comedy shocked the entertainment industry when it was revealed that a special episode of the show would feature the main characters from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The episode titled "Volunteers" featured Charlie Day, Danny De Vito, Kaitlin Olson and more as guest stars. The crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was seen by 3.76 million people during its original airing, proving that both shows continue to be present in the hearts and minds of the general audience.
The fourth season of Abbott Elementary is currently airing on both ABC and Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.
A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.
- Release Date
- December 7, 2021
- Cast
- Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Lisa Ann Walter , Chris Perfetti , Janelle James , William Stanford Davis , Zack Fox , Courtney Taylor , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Josh Segarra , Mason Renfro , Jerry Minor , Larry Owens , Nate' Jones , Lela Hoffmeister , Vince Staples , Kimia Behpoornia , Dillion Blake Allen , Reggie Conquest , Kate Peterman , Keyla Monterroso Mejia , Benjamin Norris , Aayden William , Ben Onyx Dowdy
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Seasons
- 4
- Character(s)
- Janine Teagues , Gregory Eddie , Barbara Howard , Melissa Schemmenti , Jacob Hill , Ava Coleman , Mr. Johnson , Tariq Temple , Erika , Shanae , Manny , Alex , Mr. Morton , Zach , Amber , Courtney Pierce , Maurice , Emily , Tiniest Kid , Devin , Ms. Schwartz , Ashley , Simon , Student , Warren
- Creator(s)
- Quinta Brunson
- Story By
- Quinta Brunson
- Writers
- Quinta Brunson
- Network
- ABC
- Streaming Service(s)
- Hulu , MAX
- Showrunner
- Quinta Brunson
- Where To Watch
- Hulu