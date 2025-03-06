In a world of streaming services and streaming shows like Stranger Things taking over the cinema space, network television is at a bigger risk more than ever. However, if there's a show that proves that network content is yet to die and still has a lot of quality content, it's Abbott Elementary. The stories told and characters introduced and developed over the course of its four seasons thus far have caused audiences to completely fall in love with the world of Abbott Elementary. With a 99% critic rating and 86% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the world's opinions on the show's quality are on full display, bringing in new viewers every season who want to check out what all the hype and excitement is about.

The series is hilarious, heartwarming, compelling, and entertaining in every way. The performances at play by every single cast member are phenomenal, the writing is sharp and witty and leaves viewers with a feel-good vibe at the end of every episode. The way it adapts the mockumentary style post-The Office (which is known for doing it best) is both perfectly executed while making it feel unique while doing the already established tropes very well. If all of the unsuccessful sitcoms and mockumentaries that have aired over the years have proven anything, it's that it can be very hard to stand out in the genres and on network television overall. So, the love that Abbott Elementary has garnered through its own style is quite an accomplishment that's not to be looked past.