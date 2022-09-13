Sheryl Lee Ralph has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She won for her role as Barbara Howard.

Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hannah Einbinder for Hacks, her Abbott Elementary co-star Janelle James, Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live, and Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso.

At the ceremony, Ralph accepted her award by breaking into song before a crowd that gave her a well-deserved standing ovation. She then went on to say "This is what believing looks like," thanking Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for being in her corner and helping get her to this point. The recognition is long overdue for the veteran actress, who has been nominated in the past for her work on stage and screen.

Image via ABC

Abbott Elementary is an ABC sitcom that follows the well-meaning if exasperated staff at underfunded public school Abbot Elementary. On the series, Ralph plays Ms. Howard, the no-nonsense kindergarted teacher with a heart of gold who only wants the staff and students to succeed. Despite similar goals, she and Brunson's more bright-eyes Ms. Teagues don't often see eye to eye on the best way to do things. Like other mockumentary-style shows, such as Parks and Rec, the series effortlessly balances comedy and heart.

The Emmys were held on Monday, September 12, following the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony the week before. The ceremony was hosted by Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson and honored the best in television from the past year.

Check out the trailer for Abbott Elementary Season 2 below: