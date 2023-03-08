Quinta Brunson and her writing staff at Abbott Elementary finally did it. After many, many episodes of build-up with lingering questions left while the series roamed through different subplots, lessons, and shenanigans, Abbott finally gave us a tease of the most discussed development in the show: the battle between public and charter schools. Okay, there was one moment that got (deservedly) more attention than that.

But, the series acknowledged that Draemond Winding (guest starring Leslie Odom Jr.), “Legendary Charter jabroni” as Kristin Marie (Lauren Weeman) put it, is “set on turning you guys charter.” And the stakes are high: Kristin Marie told her sister, teacher Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) that Abbott turning Charter means “none of your jobs are safe.” Given the comments made about a majority of the Abbott teachers in the “Attack Ad” episode, Winding and his charter schools will not hold jobs for most of the teachers except maybe Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph). So, Abbott might be facing its most intense challenge yet.

Charter Schools vs. Public Schools

In short, a charter school is a publicly run school backed by private funding. Some data suggests over 3 million kids are attending charter schools. State laws vary for the schools, but in general, they have loosened regulations to, in theory, allow for innovation. At the same time, charter schools can be shut down if the schools fail to meet the agreements of their contracts. And they can close suddenly, leaving parents desperately asking for help. This just happened last August in Philadelphia, where Abbott of course takes place, at two West Philadelphia schools. The previous presidential administration made efforts to have more accountability in charters. Charters can receive state grants, and they can also get endowments from wealthy donors — like the Gates family and Betsy DeVos.

RELATED: In Season 2 of 'Abbott Elementary,' the Teachers Get Even More Personal

Pennsylvania specifically has three different types of charter — charter schools, regional charter schools, and cyber charter schools. The state released a study on charter performance in 2019 compared to public schools and found mixed results. They did find positive effects on attendance, particularly for Black students, but not in a major way. They also drastically vary by type of school, with cyber charters having negative effects compared to “brick and mortar” schools (charter or public charters). All of this to say is that charters, when run correctly, can be great, but they are also open to being mismanaged and vary from state to state, and Pennsylvania has had its share of issues. Especially if charters are run by for-profit companies.

Most say they operate as a “school of choice” for students, who do not pay tuition to attend. Families can choose to send their children to a school from anywhere. Abbott briefly addresses this point. One of the rival Addington teachers hanging out with Jacob (Chris Perfetti) at a teacher’s convention, says they teach “the brightest kids from the neighborhood. And a bunch of other neighborhoods, too. The cream of the crop from all over the city, they come to us.” Jacob responds by saying that they cannot help all the children nearby, to which the rival teacher says, “We’re all about focusing on the kids who have the best chance of making it out.”

Charters normally can accept families who want to go but can become a lottery situation if demand runs too high. In this case, Addington decided to selectively choose students — most likely to boost scores and enrollment — rather than just working with all the students in the area. That is a real concern with charters looking to “cherry pick” students and adding in the racial element with a White teacher making the comments about a mostly Black district is at best insensitive and at worse cruel.

Addington Is Abbott’s Charter Rival

Image via ABC

Addington, the rival charter school and Abbott’s neighbor, switched to a charter school fairly recently in the series’ timeline. Janine (Quinta Brunson) notes the school was made by “the same World War II architect as this one (Abbott)” yet there’s a difference in the air when the Abbott teachers walk in. Literally. Barbara notes the effective air conditioning as our heroes walk through painted walls replacing chipped paint with rainbows. And the walls are clean because they “cheaped out on asbestos.” And unlike Abbott, they have a computer lab, which the students note when talking about the school.

Of course, the walls and the smell (or lack of a smell) are not everything. The approach to enrolling students is problematic, to say the least — all students deserve a chance to receive proper education, no matter their background.

Speaking of the teachers, Addington employs Ms. Tina Schwartz (Kate Peterman) — the teacher fired from Abbott in the pilot episode after she kicked a student and blamed the child. Now, she says she doesn’t do that anymore after “therapy” and “anger management.” But Schwartz says the real reason is “at a charter school, there’s a lot less oversight in the hiring process.” The school allowed her to fail upwards and be front and center in their marketing — the “Legendary Schools” attack ad against Abbott showed her positively interacting with students and smiling at the camera. Even the voiceover narration said “where we can get good teachers” and then cuts to Barbara. Conflating Barbara with a teacher who kicked a child is beyond manipulating.

What We Know about Draemond Winding

Image via ABC

Winding is the charter school “jabroni” who is deciding to go to war with Philadelphia public schools. And like most antagonists, Winding believes he is the hero. Winding says he bounced around different schools as a kid, including a stop at Abbott in his youth. Barbara taught Winding in her first class, and she left an impression. Winding called Howard “the greatest teacher I ever had.” Howard complimented Winding as well, but also remembered that he had it rough, saying, “He was so young, and he already felt like the world had turned its back on him.” Indeed, Winding says he never found his footing until he went to a charter school, which gave him a “fighting chance” to forge a new path. Now, he runs “Legendary Schools” and believes that the system can help kids like himself.

Of course, Winding promotes his schools by slamming public schools. Take the attack ad that uses out-of-context clips of Abbott teachers, heavily edited with a grayish filter and intimidating music to make the school look depressing. They even include the line “If you have any respect for yourself and your neighborhood,” slamming the public schools and their teachers. Ironically, they also say that Legendary Schools are “developed solely for your neighborhood” when they enroll students from outside those communities. That is one of the most egregious lies in the advertisement, but they also paint Mrs. Howard is a charter school teacher. Technically, she is working at a “public school,” but not that one. Winding approved the ad, so he is fine with punching down and lying to promote his schools.

Winding himself only appears in a couple of minutes but comes off as a calculating, bitter man. He knows exactly who Ava and Melissa are but forgets Jacob — the person who called Winding and invited him to the school. Winding even said Jacob sounded like Timothée Chalamet and acts like he’s never heard him speak! After Ava offers him the fake shake, Winding continues to smirk, nodding his head and appearing to brush off the gesture. His first observation about the appearance of the school is that it still smells the same after 30 years — notable that Gregory said Addington smelled like “nothing” (in a good way). So, off the bat, Winding retains the information important to getting ahead rather than gaining character. He remembers the rival, the incompetent principal’s name, and the teacher whose sister works at his school, but overlooks the new teacher who spoke to him hours ago. And the only detail he acknowledges about the school itself is the poor smell.

He tells Jacob he thinks a little “cohesion and direction” and notes how Abbott has never thought about “branding” - after hearing a student hum the “Legendary Schools” jingle. Schemmenti presses Winding about how much he cares about the “kids” used in his attack ads, and he says nothing about how the school cares for the children. He defends the ad by saying Abbott “made it easy” and called the working conditions at Abbott “abysmal.” Winding did credit Howard by calling her a “talent,” wondering how Abbot was able to “retain” her for so long, and stating “she’s the only teacher that still qualifies this place as a school.” He said that in front of two teachers.

Image via ABC

Winding resembles in several senses Addington: both forged in a poor neighborhood in Philadelphia but turned themselves into a polished organization. But there’s a heart missing. Winding gives the polished smile and wears an expensive suit while outlining his pitch for charter schools and perking up about branding. Yet, he’s still “fighting” without that emotional core, that love and connection to other people that Abbott teachers like Barbara Howard have. Take his return to Howard’s classroom, again, where he learned from the “greatest teacher” he had. He smiles a slightly wider grin when he enters the room — different from the ones towards Ava, Melissa, and Jacob. He then walks to a corner of the room and points out the spot where he spent “a ton of time in this corner when I’d get in trouble” and then pauses for a moment staring at the ground with sunlight hitting his face.

It’s a conflicting memory: he acknowledges the joy he felt in class learning from Howard facially but then goes to the negative of being in trouble. Yes, he chuckles and laughs when Howard says he had “good moments,” but why reflect on the negative? Winding appears to conflate his poor childhood with public schools and blame them on the schools themselves rather than the overall circumstances. When Barbara challenges him saying he can’t blame his poor schooling on all public schools,- Winding says he wants to make schools better “for the Barbara Howards of the world,” which is a nice gesture. It also leaves out the students like the young Draemonds who need help. Granted, Barbara cut him off, but Winding appears to be a well-intentioned businessman who is missing the point of education like the teachers who failed him. (Quickly, credit to Odom Jr. — a Philadelphia school graduate — for nailing this part with so few scenes thus far).

What’s Next for the Battle Between Abbott and Addington?

Image via ABC

Winding set it himself: he wants to turn every school in Philadelphia into a Legendary Charter School. And Abbott is first on his list. Like his public school time, Winding missed his favorite teacher’s message that forcing charter schools onto students hurts the Barbara Howards of the world. They care for each student every day, helping them as much as they can with whatever they can for 180 days every year. Winding has fallen for the theory of charters and their education without government mandates but lost the care needed to make such schools work.

Abbott Elementary has taken a detailed, thoughtful approach to the charter school issue so far. They present the benefits of charters while also overtly calling out their drawbacks through the attack ad, Ms. Schwartz, and other comments. They also more subtly track how well-intentioned people like Draemond Windings can miss the finer details. Both schools should be able to exist, but charters like Addington and “Legendary Schools” need to have their children in mind rather than just appearance. It all leads to a major test for both schools. Team Abbott knows its students well enough to survive; does Addington have more than a jingle?