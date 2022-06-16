The Television Critics Association unveiled its full list of TCA Awards nominations for 2022. For its 38th iteration, the annual awards are back to highlight the diverse range of content and spotlight the outstanding creatives that made it all possible in the 2021-2022 season. This year's awards keep up the status quo as HBO and HBO Max lead the streamers with a combined 21 nominations followed by Netflix at 13.

There's a bit of a changing of the guard as a breakout ABC comedy leads the charge this year in the form of Abbott Elementary. The freshman series leads all shows with five nominations, beating out the likes of heavyweights Severance, Better Call Saul, and Yellowjackets with four apiece as well as the globe-conquering powerhouse Squid Game with three. The public school series snagged a pair of Individual Achievement in Comedy nods for its multi-hyphenate creator and star Quinta Brunson and her comedian co-star Janelle James. Among other things, the show is also up for the coveted Program of the Year award. In terms of broadcast comedy, the series defined the category succeeding in spite of the shift towards streaming and placing itself firmly as a favorite in the awards.

Other shows receiving some love this year include beloved returning series Succession, Ted Lasso, Hacks, and This is Us, as well as the brilliant freshman outings of Ghosts, Reservation Dogs, Only Murders in the Building, and The White Lotus. In terms of individual achievements, some heated matchups await including a showdown between renowned comedians Bill Hader, Steve Martin, and Jason Sudeikis for the Individual Achievement in Comedy alongside the aforementioned Brunson and James. That pales in comparison to the all-too-crowded drama matchup which sees Dopesick's Michael Keaton facing down a field of Lee Jung-jae, Mandy Moore, Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott, Melanie Lynskey, and Amanda Seyfried among others.

RELATED: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Trailer Shows a Glimpse of New Suspects

In terms of other content, documentaries The Beatles: Get Back and We Need to Talk About Cosby loom large in a news and information category that also features Netflix's The Tinder Swindler and legacy series Frontline and 60 Minutes while the long-running series The Amazing Race goes for the gold once again in the reality section. The variety category, meanwhile, is once again headlined by John Oliver who looks to stave off the typical late-night hosts as well as beloved sketch comedies I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Saturday Night Live.

This year's TCA Awards will be held on Saturday, August 6, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California. With the pandemic getting under control, this will mark the first time the showcase has been held physically since 2019. Read the full list of nominations below:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – Netflix

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets – Showtime

Mandy Moore, This Is Us – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC

Margaret Qualley, Maid – Netflix

Adam Scott, Severance – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere – HBO

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+

Benjamin Franklin – PBS

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

George Carlin’s American Dream – HBO

How To with John Wilson – HBO

Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV+

60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

The Tinder Swindler – Netflix

We Need To Talk About Cosby – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

Cheer – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

Finding Magic Mike – HBO Max

Legendary – HBO Max

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo

Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Paramount+

Take Out with Lisa Ling – HBO Max

Top Chef: Houston – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

El Deafo – Apple TV+

Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Ridley Jones – Netflix

Sesame Street – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Ghosts – CBS

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs – FX

Severance – Apple TV+

The White Lotus – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Dopesick – Hulu

The Dropout – Hulu

The Girl From Plainville – Hulu

Maid – Netflix

Midnight Mass – Netflix

The Staircase – HBO Max

Station Eleven – HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

The Good Fight – Paramount+

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Severance – Apple TV+

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

This Is Us – NBC

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Barry – HBO

Ghosts – CBS

Hacks – HBO Max

Only Murders In The Building – Hulu

Reservation Dogs – FX

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Better Call Saul – AMC

Hacks – HBO Max

Severance – Apple TV+

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO

The White Lotus – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

NETWORK TALLY

Netflix – 13

HBO – 12

Apple TV+ – 10

HBO Max – 9

Hulu – 8

Showtime – 6

ABC – 5

CBS – 5

FX-5

AMC – 4

NBC – 4

Bravo – 2

Paramount+ – 2

PBS – 2

Disney+ – 1

Disney Junior – 1

Peacock – 1

PBS Kids – 1

PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS