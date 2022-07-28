Two streaming giants are officially sharing joint streaming custody of an Emmy-nominated hit comedy. HBO Max and Hulu have come to an agreement to share streaming rights to complete seasons of Abbott Elementary, which will see the comedy stream nearly simultaneously on the competing services.

Hulu, which already has priority streaming rights over ABC programming, will continue to release episodes the day following their initial broadcast. Once a season is completed, it will then be released to HBO Max, who will make previous seasons available before future seasons on its service. HBO Max subscribers will be able to stream the entire first season of Abbott Elementary on August 20. The move is meant for first time viewers, who may not own a Hulu subscription, to catch up on the show, although they’ll have to wait until the competition of its second season to see future episodes added to the service.

The move to have both Hulu and HBO Max share joint streaming custody will introduce more audiences to the breakout comedy hit, which has received much critical praise. Abbott Elementary will not be the only ABC series that Hulu has shared a streaming agreement with. Modern Family, which was the perennial table-setter for ABC’s Wednesday comedy block until ending its run after 10 seasons, can also be streamed on NBC’s Peacock service in addition to Hulu.

Image via ABC

Set in a dilapidated Philadelphia elementary school, the mockumentary-style series follows the school's teachers, who are trying to create a positive educational experience for its students, despite the odds being heavily stacked against them. While the first season focused on the teacher’s work life, series creator and star Quinta Brunson told Entertainment Tonight that the second season will bring the series out of the school and explore more of the after-work life of the teachers.

“We’ll be going a little bit outside the school more,” Brunson said. The accolades and strong ratings earned Abbott Elementary an easy renewal for its second season, which will return to ABC on September 21 in a more lucrative primetime slot, replacing the rebooted The Wonder Years in its Wednesday comedy block, the latter of which is being held out until midseason.