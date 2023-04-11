Only two episodes remain in Season 2 of Abbott Elementary, but the series still has another big guest star up its sleeve. Just over a week ago, ABC revealed that Taraji P. Henson is set to appear in the upcoming episode of the series, which airs this Wednesday, April 12. Henson will play Vanetta, Janine's mother and the second Teagues family member to appear in the season following Ayo Edebiri as Ayesha. Ahead of the episode, the show released a short promo spotlighting Henson's introduction to the series.

Though it's only 15 seconds long, the new promo already gives a sense of who Vanetta is and how she differs from Janine (Quinta Brunson). It shows Janine in the middle of a class, but she quickly realizes something is amiss as she points out a noise coming from somewhere in the hallway. Shortly after, a student points out a woman who just entered the classroom — Vanetta. She tells Janine's class they have "the greatest teacher in the world," but despite the high praise, Janine seems a little panicked at the sudden arrival. It also seems that Vanetta doesn't take too kindly at being called old in any way after her tone shifts when a student calls her "Miss Grandma Teagues."

The penultimate episode, entitled "Mom," will see Janine's plan for a solo Memorial Day trip go out the window when Vanetta makes a surprise appearance asking for help. What exactly she needs help with remains unknown for now. However, given the tension between Vanetta and Ayesha, and Ayesha's recent visit to Janine, family quarrels are still possible, especially as Janine is always caught in the middle. Additionally, the episode will also follow Gregory (Tyler James Williams) as he works to improve his people skills.

RELATED: 'Abbott Elementary's Mockumentary Style Allows It to Press Real-Life Issues

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Wraps Up Next Week

Following this week's episode, the show will air its Season 2 finale on Wednesday, April 19. It will bring the teachers beyond the walls of Abbott once more, as they head on a field trip to the Franklin Institute. While there, "Gregory is eager to spend time with a reluctant Janine who is avoiding him. Ava teaches the students about aliens, leading to chaos when someone spots an extraterrestrial in the museum." The episode echoes the Season 1 finale, which also took place during a field trip and saw some romantic tension between Janine and Gregory.

Abbott Elementary is created, written, and executive produced by Brunson. Additional cast includes Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa, Janelle James as Ava, Chris Perfetti as Jacob, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson. It will return for Season 3.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, available the next day on Hulu. All prior episodes are available on the streamer. Watch the new promo below: