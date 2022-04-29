Abbott Elementary, which first premiered on ABC in December 2021, follows the teachers in a Philadelphia public school. The series quickly became a critical and ratings smash, and the spiritual cousin of The Office and Parks and Recreation is already on many Best TV Shows of 2022 lists, thanks to its endearing characters, hilarity, and a real commitment to showing what it is actually like to be a teacher. In fact, Abbott Elementary has earned plaudits from teachers for not backing down on the realities of an education system where buildings are in dire need of repair, textbooks are ancient, and staff regularly subsidize what is needed for their classrooms out of pocket. All the more impressive, given how it manages to do so without sacrificing a laugh.

Just for kicks and giggles, let's say that you have a child at Abbott Elementary. Which teacher would you entrust with your child's education? Conversely, which teacher is getting a dressing down on parent-teacher day? Fear not — Collider has you covered.

RELATED: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 1 Finale Found Humor and Heart in Exploring the Humanity of Teachers

6. Principal Ava Coleman

Image via ABC

In a show that highlights the selflessness of a group of teachers, the sheer abundance of selfishness that Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) has is astounding — and absolutely hilarious. Ms. Coleman is the quintessential bad boss, the clueless leader who has managed to gain the position through blackmail, not merit. She uses school funding to make a gigantic sign of herself, her office to make and edit TikTok videos, and has an innate ability to spin literally everything that crosses her path — including the students — into benefiting her somehow. Ms. Coleman has all the qualities that make her a sitcom icon, but anyone this bad at her job in real life would be gone within days, even in the American school system. Thank goodness she's not in the classroom!

5. Jacob Hill

Image via ABC

Mr. Hill (Chris Perfetti) is a second-year history teacher. Well-meaning, awkward, and eager, Mr. Hill wants to make friends, and make a difference in the lives of the students. This leads Mr. Hill to place himself in bad positions, like allowing his class to roast him ("This man looks like he dreams in podcasts"). Mr. Hill tries to be cool, but clearly nowhere close. Even his attempts at desking leads the entire school to pronounce the online trend dead and uncool. Really, it's fine if a teacher isn't considered cool, but if they are disrespected, then whatever they're teaching is falling on deaf ears. Pull your kid out of this class, if you can.

4. Gregory Eddie

Image via ABC

Mr. Eddie (Tyler James Williams) was in line to be Abbott Elementary's new principal until Ms. Coleman got the position through, shall we say, unique means (see above). Taking on the role of a substitute teacher, Mr. Eddie is hired after a teacher is let go after kicking a student. Initially, Mr. Eddie sees the position as a stepping stone towards his goal of being named principal of a school. As the series progresses, however, Mr. Eddie warms up to being a teacher, even welcoming suggestions on how to improve. So, provided your child hasn't picked up on Mr. Eddie's initial disengagement, you're in good hands here.

3. Janine Teagues

Image via ABC

Ms. Teagues (Quinta Brunson) is, like Mr. Hill, a second-year teacher at Abbott Elementary, and arguably the most interesting teacher in the school. She is optimistic, full of energy, full of ideas, and love for her students. She is also critical of what the system delivers (or, more truthfully, doesn't), unable to fully comprehend why the school's needs aren't simply met. Ms. Teagues is keen on new tactics and new technologies but is humble enough to learn from the experiences of those that have been in the school longer and heed their wisdom. Well, maybe not entirely true. Sometimes she moves forward, despite the other teachers' warnings, and has to learn things the hard way, like knocking out power to the whole school trying to change a flickering light bulb. Ms. Teagues may still be learning, but the students are lucky to have her, and it won't take her long to place even higher on a list like this.

2. Melissa Schemmenti

Image via ABC

Ms. Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) is also a second-grade teacher, but unlike Ms. Teagues, Ms. Schemmenti has been in the game longer. A no-nonsense Italian-American, she's proudly self-sufficient, finding solutions to problems by using her connections (like landing Philadelphia Eagles rugs for the school because she "knows a guy"). She also doesn't sugar-coat things, going so far as to hijack Mr. Hill's lesson on unions because he isn't going deep into the truth of their roots in Philadelphia (make that another tick against Mr. Hill - when another teacher has to teach your class a lesson, that doesn't go over terribly well). Her experience and straightforward nature make her a very effective teacher, one of Abbott's best.

1. Barbara Howard

Image via ABC

Was there any doubt? Ms. Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) is Abbott's oldest-serving teacher. Orderly, proud, and devoted to her students, she knows through her experiences that the school district will not meet the kids' needs, so she makes maximum use of what she has available. Ms. Howard knows what works and what doesn't, and is willing to impart those lessons to the younger teachers. This self-confidence in her own abilities does hinder Ms. Howard on occasion, with no more perfect example than her outright and vocal dismissal of using reading programs on tablets in her classroom. As the school year progresses, though, Ms. Howard warms to learning from the younger teachers, which only leads to her padding an already stellar pedigree. Ms. Howard sets her students up for success, ensuring her kindergarten has everything it needs to do so. If your child begins their school years in her classroom, you can rest assured that this important step in their lives is in the hands of Abbott Elementary's best.

First 'Borderlands' Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon Brings the Beloved Video Game to Life

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lloyd Farley (20 Articles Published) I am Lloyd Farley: irresistibly handsome, intellectually superior, charming and most of all, humble. I am a Canadian and have written a number of short-stories on my Vocal account, many puns and op-eds on my Facebook. I also have published a book, "Pun And Grimeish Mint", a full collection of wholly original puns told in "mini-stories". More From Lloyd Farley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe