Abbott Elementary is probably one of the rarest things on television these days: a hit network comedy. With streaming so aggressively occupying the space that primetime television used to in the aughts, a scripted network show striking a chord with the masses isn’t easy anymore. This is why Quinta Brunson’s ABC comedy being such a success proves that good material will always find an audience. A mockumentary sitcom much like The Office and Parks and Recreation, it is with the latter that Abbott Elementary shares a lot of DNA, serving as a spiritual successor to the Mike Schur-Greg Daniels NBC comedy.

Like Parks and Rec, Abbott Elementary mines comedy in the labors of life in the public sector, with the ensemble cast of Abbott being teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia public school. While Parks and Recreation focused on the employees of the Parks Department in a small Indiana town, the two shows are connected by a shared hopefulness that is a rarity in workplace comedies. Most sitcoms rightfully depict the hellish capitalist nightmare that offices can be, with demanding bosses, annoying coworkers, and a work life that borders on unbearable. Shows like The Office or The IT Guy have given credence to the claim that many workplace comedies work when skewering the very nature of the office itself. That doesn’t stop the series from using its school setting to hold back on the chaos that can be commonplace at schools. Whether it’s confronting the viral popularity of TikTok in "Wishlist" or trying to find a way to curb the spread of a dangerous online trend in "Desking," the show manages to invoke nostalgia in the messy nature of primary school whilst using plots that feel relevant to the generation and school life of now.

RELATED: How 'Abbott Elementary's Bad Boss Ava Improves the Michael Scott Formula

Image via ABC

Although both Parks and Recreation and Abbott Elementary are careful not to sugarcoat the labors of their respective professions, the approach to these jobs is far more optimistic than you would expect, with both featuring a lead character who is a do-gooder resolutely trying to make the world a better place even if it's in the confines of her limited workplace. Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) spends most of the show trying to maintain, create, and fight for the town of Pawnee, Indiana, even when she starts out as a mid-level Parks and Recreation Department employee. It’s a thankless job with little pay-off, complicated by a town that is set in its backward ways.

Similarly, Brunson’s Janine teaches at Abbott Elementary, a Philly public school that suffers due to being understaffed, underfunded, and badly managed by the principal. Despite these odds though, each episode sees Janine try and make the most out of a bad situation, whether it’s to try and fix the overhead lights in school or get supplies for the students despite a lack of budget. Her can-do attitude is just as inspiring for others around her as Leslie’s is in the late NBC sitcom. Both these upbeat characters aren’t painted as perfect women but adorkable career-driven women who genuinely love their jobs and helping the people.

Both shows also feature an ensemble of supporting characters who are similarly devoted to doing the right thing, even if their investment in their job doesn’t border on the pathological the way Janine and Leslie’s does. Abbott Elementary even has a fairly similar love interest in mind for Janine than Parks did with Leslie. While the show is in the nascent stages of the romance between Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams), the two bring to mind the relationship between Leslie and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) which was also fueled by both characters’ love for their job and Ben’s appreciation of Leslie’s tireless efforts to do well for her community. That’s the kind of vibe we’re getting from Gregory too, who the show has made fairly clear is interested in Janine and vice versa, although the two still have a long way to go before they act on their feelings. Still, for fans missing the easy chemistry and charming romance between Leslie and Ben, Gregory and Janine’s budding romance will be a ship they’d want to get on board.

Image via ABC

Like Leslie, Janine has issues with her mother, although Janine’s seem more severe with an absentee mother. This leads to both women seeking others out for validation. For Leslie, it’s the hard-headed libertarian Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), her boss who reaffirms her best instincts even when he himself doesn’t see eye to eye with her on it. In Janine’s case it is the more experienced Miss Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) who she wants to be mentored by, often attempting to impress her and even calling her a" work mother." In both cases, it’s clear that as spirited as Leslie and Janine are, they are emboldened by their superiors who recognize their value even when others are quick to dismiss their efforts. Just as Parks and Recreation before it, Abbott Elementary shows a world where the older employees of the public institutions are jaded by the trials and tribulations they’ve lived through but are rejuvenated by the presence of the lead character to put in more work for the betterment of the public they serve, even at personal cost. The world of Abbott Elementary is one where shared unity and respect for one another culminates in the ultimate payoff, the betterment of the children and our main characters prove time and time again why they are worth tuning in, week to week.

Above all, though, both shows exemplify that despite the sardonic, cynical comedy style becoming trendy in the past decade, there’s much joy to be found in embracing hopefulness. It’s a thorough line that connects both series and makes for the ultimate feel-good TV viewing experience. Like public servants in Parks and Rec, Abbott Elementary does a fine job of spotlighting the heroes that school teachers are and all the ways they go above and beyond for a job that frequently doesn’t get its due.

11 of TV's Best Workplace Romances, From 'The Office' to 'Schitt's Creek'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Usama Masood (30 Articles Published) Usama Masood is a writer who is passionate about murder mysteries, prestige TV, DC (but definitely not DCEU), and good old-fashioned journalism. He currently writes for Collider, as he works towards his journalism postgrad degree. More From Usama Masood

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe