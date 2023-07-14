Abbott Elementary had a solid day in terms of Emmy nominations. Quinta Brunson received a well-deserved nomination for Leading Actress. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams also received recognition for their supporting work. With that said, the sitcom deserved more than the eight nominations and one of the most glaring omissions is their writing staff. Brunson and her diverse writing team - including Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, and Ava Coleman (unrelated to the character in the show) to name a few - have made great television for the last two seasons while upping the episode total from 13 to 22 while keeping the quality strong. Heck, Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for the show’s pilot just last year. Studios do not seem to appreciate their writers’ work like should, hence the now more than two-month strike (sidebar: pay the writers, go WGA). Regardless, Abbott Elementary would not be an A-plus, award-worthy comedy without the hard work of the talented writer’s staff to put the cast and crew in an honor roll student position.

Janine and Gregory’s Will-They-Won’t-They

The series carries several running storylines throughout the series run, most notably Janine Teagues (Brunson) and Gregory Eddie’s (Williams) burgeoning romance, which is left up in the air by season’s end. Yes, the seeds were planted in the first season, like Barbara Howard (Ralph) and Jacob Hill’s (Chris Perfetti). And, the pair have been given ample space to water and grow their relationship - like Gregory tending to Barbara and Jacob’s garden in secret.

Flowers are an apt metaphor for their relationship because the series uses gardens for the characters. It’s a perfect analogy for elementary school teachers - what’s a more basic pastime for kids than tending a garden? But the callback follows the pair throughout the series. In the episode “Attack Ad,” Janine’s ex-boyfriend, Tariq (Zach Fox) comes back to visit from New York and asks Janine to get dinner - raising red flags about whether he wants to get back with Janine. Both Gregory and Tariq have scenes in that garden. Gregory is caught tending to the garden, while Tariq is caught ripping out flowers to give to Janine. It’s a small detail but an apt one for comparing the two. Gregory is cultivating and working with the flowers, while Tariq is taking the quick route and just grabbing the plants for his needs. Not maliciously - but it shows the different types of people they are and why Gregory is better for Janine as, at the very least, a friend. Case in point, in that episode Tariq - despite dating Janine since high school - could not remember his ex’s favorite film. Meanwhile, Gregory knew immediately that it was Jumanji. Gregory has allowed a friendship to bloom with Janine over time and the writers watered those details.

And the garden connection continues throughout the series. Janine and Gregory share their first kiss at the teacher’s convention - in the Living Classroom made of flowers. The studious pair breaks the rules and sneaks in when it’s closed, and are intoxicated by its aromas (and the drinks they had at the convention). Both compare their journeys as teachers to the classroom - Janine calls it “corny” but it “shows exactly how I feel about teaching, with the growth.” Gregory says he “gets it” and likens it to his journey about nearly working in landscaping with his pops (Orlando Jones) who he was and who he is now. After Janine asks Gregory to smell a flower, they hide overhearing security, Janine brings the flower to Gregory and Gregory kisses her. They stop, and then Janine pulls Gregory’s lanyard in for an extra kiss. It’s a moment handled with such care and relief of romantic tension that’s, well, been festering like a plant bursting out of the soil.

Of course, afterward, they push back - especially since Janine is in a relationship with Gregory’s friend Maurice (Vince Staples), in typical will-they-won’t-they fashion. But it all ends with them expressing their care for each other at the Franklin Institute on the end-of-year field trip and discussing their hesitations - Gregory’s line “You were in a multi-term Presidential relationship” is a great line - detailing how they kept missing each other. Janine decides to stay friends because she does not want to lose her bond with Gregory and lose the feelings they have for each other. Gregory understands, noting that if they get together it would be “something real” - filling in Janine’s sentence perfectly. And they end the season agreeing to go out to lunch as friends - with Jacob - in front of their garden. The intertwined flower motifs fit not just with the show but with Janine and Gregory’s bond - it’s real, it’s tangible, and growing. Sure, like a school garden, it may take some time to bloom, but the writers have been patient and let it flow through. It may take a while and not work for everyone, but you cannot say it isn’t a well-cultivated relationship.

Legendary Battle with Charter Schools

Image via ABC

Brunson and her team also took on a formidable foe: charter schools. Draemond Winding (Philadelphia high school graduate Leslie Odom Jr.) and Legendary Schools took a detailed approach to the pros and cons of charters - while also showing how they can negatively affect public schools. Very few moments play like a PSA, either, they make Winding into a full character, from his connection to Abbott and Barbara to his obsession with making every school a charter. They also show how similar the teachers can be - Jacob has a funny bit where he connects with a teacher at their Charter neighbor (Carolyn Gilroy) and that they went to the same college but never met because they both made “a concerted effort to builds relationships with different cultural backgrounds.” But then she pulls the rug out underneath Jacob later saying they take kids from other neighborhoods, leaving other children aside to pick the ones who will most likely make it. Abbott carried the Charter debate throughout the season.

Jokes & Characters are Cool, Too

Image via ABC

Of course, Abbott Elementary thrives off its character dynamics and humor beyond the running storylines. A lot of that can be seen in the cold opens of each episode. A popular one is Barbara thinking that white celebrities are Black - something the rest of the Abbott teachers never correct because “it’s just easier.” Barbara keeps making those mistakes throughout the episode - and the season - and they never disappoint. It’s something Ralph delivers earnestly, but also comes from her as a person making those mistakes behind the scenes. That’s a great point of the writer’s room to see their cast’s personalities and turn them into endearing jokes and character traits. Ralph also does so in another cold open where she over-enthusiastically sings “Happy Birthday” to a student, going on too long and boring the kids who just want to eat cupcakes, with one of the kids saying “There she goes again.” Remember, Ralph is a former Broadway star who isn't afraid to sing.

That moment showcases the talent of the writers who write children characters. They treat the kids like actual kids, looking for less experienced child actors to come off as more authentic. And it works perfectly, so asides and lines like that are even more hilarious. Whether it’s a little girl exclaiming that their bathroom is broken multiple times or older kids trying to spill the tea about Janine and Gregory’s adventure at a hookah club over the holidays, the kids pop in perfectly. The writers also work them into the storylines well enough, too. Yes, the show is about the teachers, but they have their dramatic moments. Principal Ava Coleman (James) teaching some kids how to get adults to pay more money for their chocolate bars is funny, but also endearing when Barbara has to apologize to a student, Henry (Christopher Farrar) for not understanding his struggles and why Ava helped Henry at school - and then Henry looks over at Ava to help negotiate a deal to work at a bake sale for Mrs. Howard’s church. Or, when one of Jacob’s students says he wants to be a teacher just like “Mr. C” (Jacob is called Mr. C because he’s corny).

Image via ABC

And their approach works wonders with guest stars as well. Fox, Jones, Odom Jr., Ayo Edebiri, and Taraji P. Henson all pop into the show with different energies, but they all work well to either join with the group or conflict with them. They bring out the awkwardness in Ayehsa (Edebiri) and Janine’s rift after Ayesha moved away building throughout the episode until an explosion at game night. But they also get the sisterly bond and riffing that is still there, like when Ayesha visits Janine at her school, and they share a laugh about their mom (Henson) never visiting and Janine not knowing comedy. And I mentioned Tariq briefly, but his chaotic energy and raps are always a joy.

The guest stars and kids are talented and complement the stars of the show so well. They have chemistry, sure, but the writers know how to work for their talent in a special way. Every character gets moments to shine - whether through jokes, like janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) petting a cat saying “the plot thickens” learning a new detail about Janine and Gregory; or emotional beats like Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) connecting with Janine over their families. Or Jacob ruining a Christmas dinner talking about how politically correct the holiday is, only to chase Barbara and Melissa away with his own holiday baggage causing him to nearly ruin another Noel. Only for Mr. Johnson to put him in his place, convincing Jacob to run out to buy scratch-off cards, apologize, and let them enjoy their holiday.

Abbott Elementary’s writers consistently create magic through the little moments and the overarching storylines. The performances on the show would be great just going off the talented cast and crew alone, but the scripts elevate them to another level. The Emmys missed out on recognizing their work again, and it’s a shame, but it does not erase the beautiful flowers blooming every episode.