The Big Picture Maddie Ziegler criticizes her experience on Dance Moms, saying she was stressed and dissociated from that time. She had to unlearn harmful lessons taught by Abby Lee Miller.

Abby Lee Miller questions Maddie's claims, stating that their relationship was positive and questioning why Maddie wasn't near her during breaks.

Abby is open to reconciling but wants Maddie to reach out to her. However, Abby is also upset with Maddie's mother, Melissa Gisoni.

Dance Moms was a polarizing show because dance teacher Abby Lee Miller didn't care to spare her students' feelings. She normalized ranking the students and showing favoritism. The parents sometimes tried to stick up for their children, but it usually ended with them staying around for Abby to continue treating them harshly. Abby left and returned to the reality TV show multiple times. She last announced she was leaving in 2020.

Maddie Ziegler was always Abby's favorite. She was 8 years old when she became an original cast member. Her technique was regularly applauded by Abby, who compared her to the other girls in her class. Maddie has moved on to touring with Sia, performing in movies like West Side Story, and more. And while she's grateful for Dance Moms propelling her career forward, she doesn't have the fondest memories of her time on the show.

Image via Focus Features

Maddie told Cosmopolitan that producers coerced her for her confessionals. "I had more stress at that age than I did once I left," she said. "I have dissociated so much from that time. I’ll see fans post scenes from Dance Moms and I’m like, I literally don’t even remember that happening. It’s weird because there were really amazing times, but there were also a lot of things that were really, really not great for us kids."

She explained Abby's emphasis on her wins messed with her identity. "My dance teacher taught that if you don’t get the trophy, if you don’t get the crown, you are less than, which is the worst way to train a kid," she said. "It carries into other life lessons. We also weren’t allowed to watch our competitors or be friends with them. I’ve had to unlearn a lot of those things."

Maddie said she felt guilty about leaving and Abby was "distraught." "She trained me, she helped me, but also, I knew I would be OK without her, and I was sick of being in a toxic environment," she said. "I was like, 'This is not for me. I can’t do this.' I haven’t spoken to her since."

Abby Lee Miller Questions Maddie's Version of Things

The dance teacher appeared on Sofia with an F podcast and was asked for her reaction to Maddie calling the environment toxic. "I was obviously hurt, but I also felt strange," Abby answered, adding, "It was an odd feeling of how a child doesn't remember." Abby acknowledged that people could feel differently about the same memory, but she continued to paint their relationship as positive.

"If it was so toxic then why when we had a break was she not in the class at the studio?" she asked. "Why was she not near me? Why was she not with me?" She claimed that they had fun and a great time. Abby then claimed Maddie's mom would pull her out of school to learn dance routines. The teacher said if the other parents would do the same, their kids would've been favored like Maddie.

Abby seems to be open to reconciling but thinks it should happen in a specific way. "I'm the elder," she said. "She should speak to me." That seems unlikely since Abby made it clear she's also upset with Maddie's mother, Melissa Gisoni.