Katey Sagal also stars in the Nashville-set thriller that is currently set to be released at some point in 2022.

A new co-production between Epix and Blumhouse that is currently going by the working title Tattered Hearts has just gained three new stars in Abby Quinn (Landline), Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead), and Joshua Leonard (The Blair Witch Project). The new additions to the cast join the already announced Alexxis Lemire (The Half of It), as well as Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy). Tattered Hearts is said to be a thriller set in Music City, also known as Nashville, which follows two musicians and friends who visit the mansion of a former country music star turned hermit. What starts out as a friendly meeting soon turns into a fight for survival and morality.

Tattered Hearts will be directed by Brea Grant, who helmed last year's indie black comedy, 12 Hour Shift. First-time screenwriter Rachel Koller Croft penned the script. Quinn is set to portray Jordan, one half of an aspiring music duo that ends up at the residence of former country music royalty, Harper Dutch, portrayed by Sagal. It currently isn't clear what characters Fernandez, Leonard, and Lemire will be playing. The film is part of Blumhouse and Epix's partnership, which enables Blumhouse to develop and produce eight original films set to premiere exclusively on Epix. Other films part of this partnership includes A House on the Bayou, Unhuman, and American Refugee.

Quinn is known for her starring role in the 2019 Spectrum reboot of Mad About You, as well as appearances in episodes of Black Mirror and Better Call Saul. The up-and-coming actress can also be seen in the movies S***house and I'm Thinking of Ending Things. Fernandez has appeared in many films and television shows over the past decade including We Are Your Friends, Euphoria, and Edge of Winter. Leonard helped reinvent the horror genre when he starred in The Blair Witch Project in the 90s and has gone on to make appearances in movies such as Humpday, The Motel Life, and Unsane.

After all these casting announcements, one should expect production to begin shortly. Although Tattered Hearts does not have an official release date yet, it is currently set to premiere at some point in 2022. More casting news will most likely be revealed within the next few weeks.

