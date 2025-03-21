Acclaimed English author Agatha Christie has been responsible for telling some of the best and most compelling mysteries of our time. In recent years, film and TV adaptations of her stories have attracted top-tier actors to portray her famous characters, from Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile to the most recent TV adaptation, Towards Zero. Similarly, the 2018 adaptation of The ABC Murders brings together a talented cast while offering a refreshing take on one of Agatha Christie’s most iconic characters.

Adapted from the 1936 novel, The ABC Murders is a three-part series set in the 1930s. It reimagines Christie’s famous detective, Hercule Poirot (John Malkovich), who begins receiving taunting letters signed "A.B.C." Each letter predicts a murder, with the victims' names and locations connected to a letter of the alphabet. Poirot brings these letters to the police, but is met with resistance from Inspector Crome (Rupert Grint), a young, ambitious officer who has earned his position but is skeptical of Poirot’s methods, and his own connection to the murderer. Their evolving chemistry, along with the gripping story, makes this adaptation a must-watch for mystery fans.

What Is 'The ABC Murders' About?