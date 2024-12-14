As the year of 2024 comes to an end, now is the time to reflect on what has been a fantastic year for television. There have been strong and intense dramas like Interview with the Vampire and The Penguin, as well as funny but emotional comedy series like Shrinking and A Man on the Inside. There have also been some delightful and entertaining reality series, like Love is Blind and The Circle.

The best shows of the year have been spread out among a variety of networks and streaming services. ABC is a network that has a steady output of great shows, both new and returning. These range from procedurals, to comedies, to dating shows, to game shows. As the year comes to an end and the network TV season is on hiatus, it is worth acknowledging the great ABC shows this year. These are the 10 best ABC shows of 2024, ranked.

10 'Dancing with the Stars'

Season 33

Image via ABC

33 seasons in, Dancing with the Stars continues to be an ABC staple. The dance competition show pairs celebrities up with a team of professional dancers to compete together through a series of dance performances. Somehow, this far in, the show continues to be full of entertaining moments and really great dancing. Season 33 is an example of this, with some very strong pairings.

The highlight of the season was definitely the Halloween-themed episode, in which the pairings had to perform dances inspired by their fears, dressed up for Halloween. There were some really fantastic dancing pairs that stood out this season, but the two who really stood out were Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, who performed a fantastic freestyle dance to a mash-up of Eyal Vilner Big Band's "Hellzapoppin" and Curtis Mayfield's "Move on Up" in the season finale.

Dancing with the Stars Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

9 'The Bachelorette'

Season 21

Image via ABC

The Bachelor franchise shows are always going to be hits, showing a combination of romantic moments and entertaining drama as contestants compete for the heart of the lead. There were multiple strong shows within the franchise that shone this year, with enjoyable leads like Joey Graziadei and Joan Vassos. The Bachelor spin-off that really stood out this year, though, was The Bachelorette, led by Jenn Tran.

Although the season's ending was ultimately cruel and unfair to its leading lady, Jenn's season of The Bachelorette was a joy to watch. Jenn was a strong lead, and the season was full of sweet dates, fun moments (and eventual hilarious bloopers), and a lot of drama. The Bachelorette has a certain magic to it that somehow puts it just a little bit ahead of the rest of the Bachelor franchise shows, and that was evident this year.

The Bachelorette Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 8, 2003 Cast Chris Harrison , Tayshia Adams , Kaitlyn Bristowe , Jesse Palmer Main Genre Reality Seasons 20 Creator(s) Elan Gale Story By Elan Gale Writers Elan Gale Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu , The Roku Channel Franchise(s) The Bachelor Directors Mike Fleiss Showrunner Mike Fleiss Expand

8 'Grey's Anatomy'

Seasons 20-21

Image via ABC

Some might be wondering: is Grey's Anatomy still airing? The answer is a resounding yes, and although the quality dipped for a handful of seasons, the medical drama is back and as entertaining as ever. This is due in large part to the latest class of interns who joined the show in Season 19: Simone Griffin (Alexis Floyd), Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane), Lucas Adams (Nico Terho), Blue Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), and the recently-departed (but thankfully still alive) Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis).

After a certain point, many of the long-running characters' storylines have started to go in circles, and the new class of interns has added something fresh and exciting to the show in the last few seasons. It's a challenge to make Grey's Anatomy work without the titular Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) appearing in every episode anymore, but the show is still worth watching, full of high-stakes medical cases and romantic drama, and with a memorable and devastatingly tragic death occurring in Season 21.

7 'Will Trent'

Season 2

Image via ABC

With two seasons down and a third on the way this upcoming January, Will Trent stands out as a crime procedural. Based on the book series by Karin Slaughter, the show follows Will Trent (Ramón Rodriguez), a Special Agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Will grew up in foster care, and he uses his past experiences to try to help people who he can relate to and understand better than his coworkers and higher-ups can.

In Season 2 of Will Trent, Will continues to solve crimes with his partner, Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), and his chihuahua, Betty (played by a talented and adorable pup named Bluebell). The show's sophomore season ramps up the stakes of the show, both on a personal and professional level, as it builds up to an intense and emotional season finale. In a controversial twist, the show gives a montage of a happy life between Will and his main love interest, Angie (Erika Christensen), before then revealing a much more tragic reality.

Will Trent Where to Watch Season All Season 1 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 3, 2023 Cast Ramon Rodriguez , Erika Christensen , Iantha Richardson , Jake McLaughlin , Sonja Sohn Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Story By Karin Slaughter Writers Daniel T. Thomsen , Liz Heldens , Karin Slaughter Creator Karin Slaughter, Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen Website https://abc.com/shows/will-trent Studio 3 Arts Entertainment, Selfish Mermaid, 20th Television Franchise Will Trent Distributor Disney Platform Distribution, ABC Expand

6 'Doctor Odyssey'

Season 1

Image via ABC

Grey's Anatomy meets The Love Boat in ABC's newest medical drama, Doctor Odyssey. The series follows Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson), the new doctor on a luxury cruise ship called The Odyssey, who decides to uproot his entire life after a near-death experience. Each episode shows the ship hosting a different themed week, as Max tends to the guests' ailments alongside the ship's nurses, Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan Silva (Sean Teale).

Doctor Odyssey is a lot of fun and drama, combining intentionally soapy romantic plotlines with bizarre and travel-themed medical cases for an extremely entertaining first half of its first season. Alongside the medical team are the ship's captain, Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson), along with the recurring crew of the ship, and a rotation of guests aboard The Odyssey each week for vacation.