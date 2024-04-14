The American Broadcasting Company, best known as ABC, is owned by The Walt Disney Company and started as a radio network in 1943 before expanding to television in 1948 following the launch of rivals CBS and NBC. Together, the three main networks are known as the Big Three and are responsible for the biggest linear network TV shows of the last 50+ years, redefining the boundaries on the small screen and breaking new ground.

When it comes to ABC, the network is known for daytime soap operas like All My Children and game shows like The Newlywed Game as well as sports coverage. Some of its most popular shows include older classics like The Love Boat, The Brady Bunch, The Odd Couple, and Full House, as well as newer shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, Lost, and Abbott Elementary. But other great shows that aired on ABC are arguably among the network’s most underappreciated. With competition so intense, it's logical that many great and worthy ABC shows will slip through the cracks, but they remain worthy efforts worthy of rediscovery.

10 'T.J. Hooker' (1982-1986)

Created by Rick Husky

Airing on ABC for its first four seasons before moving to CBS for its fifth and final effort, T.J. Hooker starred William Shatner as a veteran police sergeant. Following the murder of his partner, he sets out on a mission to rid the streets of criminals. He dons his uniform once again and puts his experience as not only a police officer but also a Vietnam War vet to work to fight the bad guys. For its second through fifth season, Heather Locklear also starred as a rookie officer working alongside Hooker.

Shatner, who has played many iconic characters throughout his career and is best known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, beautifully captures both sides of the character: the cop with a vendetta and the ladies man trying to navigate being single after divorce. T.J. Hooker was so underrated that CBS brought it back for another season after its ABC cancellation. The police drama remains one of Shatner’s best yet most overlooked roles.

9 'American Crime' (2015-2017)

Created by John Ridley

Not to be confused with Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story, which is also an anthology series, American Crime aired for three seasons, each with a different story about crime and often featuring the same actors in different roles. Starring top talent like Felicity Huffman, Timothy Hutton, and Regina King, the stories include a war veteran who becomes involved in a home invasion, private school basketball coaches accused of sexual assault, and a harrowing story about the American Dream.

American Crime received plenty of praise and accolades, including 10 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Still, it’s not a show that’s remembered; in fact, it's often confused with so many other similarly-named efforts that it falls into the background. With Rotten Tomatoes ratings in the 90s and even a 100% for season 3, a rarity for modern shows, it’s a wonder more people don’t know of or talk about American Crime.

8 'Boston Legal' (2004-2008)

Created by David E. Kelley

Another series starring William Shatner, Boston Legal was a spin-off of The Practice, one of ABC's best shows. This fabulous legal drama was just as good, if not better, than the show on which it was based. Shatner starred as Denny Crane alongside James Spader as Alan Shore, two high-end litigation lawyers handling high-profile cases. At the end of every case, the pair sat down with cigars and a drink to discuss the day’s dealings and their quirky musings. The duo gets along beautifully, and the chemistry between the two actors is what truly makes this show.

Boston Legal received widespread praise, including 26 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. However, it has very much fallen out of favor, and it’s not one that immediately comes to mind when considering the best legal dramas on television. However, Boston Legal deserves a spot right up there with some of the biggest legal dramas like Law & Order and The Good Wife, arguably even more so than its predecessor.

7 'George Lopez' (2002-2007)

Created by Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Robert Borden

At a time when Hispanic families weren’t being actively portrayed on television in central roles, George Lopez released this ground-breaking sitcom that bore his name. He starred as a fictional version of himself, navigating his career and family life alongside his wife and kids. Central to the story is George’s strained relationship with his mother, a selfish, cold-hearted alcoholic who was often neglectful of him growing up.

Fans were upset when George Lopez was canceled at a time when many felt the family had so much more story to tell.

The dynamic among the family is at the heart of George Lopez, but there are other side characters, too, like George’s wife Angie’s (Constance Marie) wealthy father Victor (Emiliano Díez) and his childhood friend Ernie (Valente Rodriguez). The show tackles serious issues but always with humorous undertones, using comedy to soften otherwise harsh blows and allowing a new and much-needed representation for Latino audiences. Fans were upset when George Lopez was canceled at a time when many felt the family had so much more story to tell.

6 'My So-Called Life' (1994-1995)

Created by Winnie Holzman

Before she was a huge A-list movie star, a young Claire Danes starred in this gut-wrenching teen drama, which she also narrated. Set in a fictional Pittsburgh suburb, the story is all about Angela (Danes), a teenager in high school and her circle of friends, which also includes Jordan Catalano (Jared Leto). Strangely, despite wonderful reviews, My So-Called Life was canceled after just a single season.

Having since become a cult classic, those who watch (or re-watch) realize that My So-Called Life had so much potential to become something big had it not been axed. The show tackled serious topics like child abuse, homophobia, teenage alcoholism, and school violence, issues that remain crucial today. Its premature cancelation may have been a good thing since both Danes and Leto went on to become huge movie stars. Nonetheless, My So-Called Life deserved more attention than it got at the time.

5 'Rookie Blue' (2010-2015)

Created by Tassie Cameron, Morwyn Brebner, Ellen Vanstone

Hailing from Canada, Rookie Blue aired in the U.S. on ABC. The police drama lasted a total of six seasons, yet it’s rarely counted among the best in the genre. The setting is Toronto, where five rookie police officers have recently graduated and are now navigating the scary world of policing in the trenches. Each episode follows not only the work they do but also how it impacts their family life and romantic relationships.

Resembling a Grey’s Anatomy in the world of law enforcement, Rookie Blue should not be discounted among the best cop procedurals. It’s sometimes melodramatic, more like a soapy series dressed in a procedural. But the show drew decent viewership numbers throughout its run and took home some prestigious Canadian awards, including the Golden Screen Award for TV Drama/Comedy from the Canadian Screen Awards.

4 'According to Jim' (2001-2009)

Created by Tracy Newman, Jonathan Stark

Jim Belushi headed up this sitcom about Jim Orenthal, a suburban father raising three kids alongside his wife, Cheryl (Courtney Thorne-Smith). He’s somewhat lazy, often trying to find the easiest way to get things done, leading to sticky situations. He’s best friend with his wife’s brother, Andy (Larry Joe Campbell), but her sister, Dana (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), is typically on Cheryl’s side, leading to hijinks among the four.

According to Jim's premise was simple yet effective, with the jokes rarely changing from one episode to the next. Still, the simplicity and comedic talents of the cast worked wonders, ensuring According to Jim aired for an impressive eight seasons. The relatability of the writing is, in large part, because many of the stories came from the personal experiences of the writers themselves, as well as Belushi and others in the cast.

3 'Mr. Belvedere' (1985-1990)

Developed by Frank Dungan and Jeff Stein

Mr. Belvedere is among the most distinctive and rewatchable '80s shows on ABC. This hilarious sitcom follows the title character (Christopher Hewett), a butler who works for a wealthy American family. At the heart of the show are the interactions between Mr. Belvedere and the family’s youngest son, Wesley (Brice Beckham), who is still coming of age and learning things about life. While the two are often at odds with one another, it’s clear there’s a deep mutual love and respect between them.

A beautiful story about life lessons and mentorship, Mr. Belvedere helped a lot of late '80s kids through tough times. His advice often carried over to viewers, making the character as wholesome and inspiring as he was funny, qualities that also went into the show itself. With recurring gags, funny side characters, and plenty of shenanigans, Mr. Belvedere is one of those shows that would still hold up today.

2 'Life Goes On' (1989-1993)

Created by Michael Braverman

Life Goes On was ground-breaking in that it was the first TV series to feature a major character with Down Syndrome. Set in Chicago, the drama followed the Thatcher family, including Drew (Bill Smitrovich) and Libby (Patti LuPone), and their kids, Paige (Monique Lanier and Tracey Needham), Rebecca (Kellie Martin), and Charles, a.k.a. Corky (Chris Burke).

The series provided an inside look at the challenges as well as triumphs of a family raising a child with special needs. Most interesting is the family’s focus on encouraging Corky to interact with other students in regular classes. Corky was a major aspect behind the show's success, becoming something of a breakout character in the early '90s. While the show’s later seasons began to spread the focus to other characters, Life Goes On remains a show worth watching.

1 'Happy Endings' (2011-2013)

Created by David Caspe

Often appearing on lists of shows that were canceled too soon, Happy Endings can be considered Friends for the Millennial generation. The sitcom centered around six close friends in Chicago, with the story beginning when two of the friends who had been dating for some time break up, causing awkwardness in the group. The group includes the neurotic Jane (Eliza Coupe) and her overachieving husband Brad (Damon Wayans, Jr.), the ditzy Alex (Elisha Cuthbert), the daydreaming Dave (Zachary Knighton), and the slacker Max (Adam Pally).

Many fans blamed constant changes in the schedule for causing Happy Endings' demise since the lack of consistency meant fans often didn’t know when it was airing. Websites like Vulture called the show’s cancellation one of the “worst TV decisions” that year. Happy Endings got the short end of the stick and didn’t get the chance to run its course. The three seasons that aired, however, are downright hilarious, with characters fans can get behind and root for.

