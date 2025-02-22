How we watch television has changed dramatically over the years. These days, with so much content on streaming services, you can watch new episodes of your favorite show whenever you want. That's great for convenience, but it takes away the community feel TV used to have when we all had no choice but to watch a show at the same time on a certain day of the week.

In the '90s, a few networks capitalized on this by naming two-hour blocks of TV, making the entire night appointment viewing. NBC had "Must-See TV" on Thursdays with the likes of Seinfeld and Friends, and on Fridays, ABC had "TGIF." For years, millions of families ended their weeks watching sitcoms such as Family Matters, Step by Step, Full House, and Boy Meets World. TGIF doesn't mean what you think it does though. Instead of referring to the saying "Thank God it's Friday," TGIF is actually short for "Thank goodness it's funny." So why the change?

TGIF's Name Changed Because of a Restaurant