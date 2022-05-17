With Upfront week well under way, it’s time for ABC to follow suit with fellow networks FOX and The CW and announce its slate of new and returning programs of the 2022-2023 schedule. The channel took the opportunity to unveil its full schedule, complete with the primetime timetables and the days that were selected for the new shows to premiere.

ABC has already announced that the returning series group features their most popular shows, including the unscripted titles America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and Shark Tank. Powerhouse drama Grey’s Anatomy is also confirmed to return for Season 19, with series leading lady Ellen Pompeo tapped to continue on as Meredith Grey. Medical series The Good Doctor and Station 19 both return for Season 6, with the latter gearing up to become the longest-running Grey’s Anatomy spin-off we've seen. The Rookie will be less of a rookie with Season 5, and surprise hit investigative series Big Sky reaches its junior year with Supernatural alumnus Jensen Ackles promoted to series regular.

Comedy is also staying strong in ABC's primetime, as The Conners and The Goldbergs come back for Seasons 5 and 10, respectively. Joining them is fan-favorite Home Economics with Season 3 and the #1 breakout new comedy Abbott Elementary, which returns to Season 2. ABC also announced which titles will make their way back to our screens midseason, and they include The Wonder Years, A Million Little Things, singing competition American Idol, dating series The Bachelor, and laugh-out-loud courtroom comedy Judge Steve Harvey.

Now, make room for the new shows: ABC is bringing two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) to primetime with Alaska, a drama series that centers around a reporter who is forced to quit her high-profile New York job to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage, AK, in search of redemption. The series hails from Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), who created the series and directs the pilot episode. Alaska will air on Thursday nights, at 10 p.m. ET.

Not Dead Yet stars Gina Rodriguez as an obituary writer – the only job she could land after ten years away from the job market. Newly single and broke, she decides to latch on to it and make the best of the experience. The series is created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson (This Is Us, The Real O’Neals), and is adapted from the book Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by author Alexandra Potter. The series premieres midseason.

Last but not least, spin-off series The Rookie: Feds comes in to bulk up the police investigation slate of ABC series. The show will follow Simone Clark (Niecy Nash-Betts), also known as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Nash-Betts’ character was introduced in a two-part backdoor pilot during Season 4 of flagship series The Rookie. You can expect to watch the spin-off series on Tuesday nights, at 10 p.m. ET.

