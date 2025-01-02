While Shakespeare and Abel Ferrara may seem an unlikely match, it is exactly their apparent incongruence that makes 1987's China Girl such a strange yet delightful cinematic experiment. The film reimagines Romeo and Juliet in contemporary New York City with the backdrop of a gang war, with the two leads coming from either side of said war. Although the source material has been adapted many times over, Ferrara and screenwriter Nicholas St. John bring their signature blend of hyper-violence and street-smart characters to what is perhaps the most classic love story of all time.

What Is 'China Girl' About?

China Girl tells the story of Tony (Richard Panebianco) and Ty (Sari Chang), two young kids in Manhattan that embark on a burgeoning romance after meeting at a dance club one night. Tony comes from Little Italy, where his older brother and friends are embroiled in various gang-related activities, as is Ty, who lives in Chinatown and whose older brother is a member of a Chinese gang. From the very beginning of the film, it's established that the Italians and Chinese don't get along and are at war over certain parts of the city. Early on in the film, what looks to be an old Italian eatery is torn down and replaced with a hip Chinese restaurant, which becomes an important part of the film later on, both symbolically and in regard to the plot. Following their initial meeting, the Italian and Chinese gangs go at it in a brutal yet beautifully choreographed and directed fight scene.

China Girl's tone is often somewhat conflicted, as mentioned before, pulled between the melodrama of Tony and Ty's story, which is presented with a healthy dose of cheeky 80s camp. While the two leads are completely adequate in their roles, it's clear that Ferrara and company are much less interested in the developing romance and more so in the ongoing conflict between the gangs and the division that the said conflict represents. Ferrara is a filmmaker who likes to reflect his perception of reality back at the audience, and while China Girl isn't his most scathing or impactful diagnosis of societal ills, it is nevertheless a slick and highly entertaining summary of many of the director's signature aesthetics and thematic obsessions.

'China Girl' Is Part of a Mean Streak in Abel Ferrara's Career

China Girl marks a peculiar yet important stage in Ferrara's career as a filmmaker. His two earliest films were firmly planted in the exploitation arena, with the most famous of the two being the 1979 cult classic The Driller Killer, which fit snugly into the glut of slashers that spawned after the sensation that was Halloween. China Girl fits in with the second and most notable wave of Ferrara's prolific career, which saw him switch from hardcore pornography and video nasties to gritty crime dramas that had more in common with early Scorsese films like Mean Streets and Who's That Knocking at My Door? than they did with straight-to-video B-movies. Similarly to the iconic New York filmmaker, films like King of New York and Bad Lieutenant saw Ferrara addressing more existential questions of good and evil, human nature, the roles of culture and religion, and the capacity for redemption.

China Girl uses the template of Romeo and Juliet to explore the ethnic tension that very much dominated Manhattan at the time. The city, which has become known for its cultural diversity and perhaps the best example of the American ideal of the "melting pot," has had more than its share of ethnic gang violence. While gang wars and violence between different ethnic groups in New York City have been more than immortalized in film, China Girl imbues the senseless violence with the kind of heart that many other gritty crime films of its ilk lack. The actual amount of screen time shared between Tony and Ty is minimal, but their scenes together communicate a longing for not only each other but for a different future for themselves devoid of the needless, endless cycle of violence.

'China Girl' Is As Unconventional as Remakes Get

China Girl balances a delicate tightrope of classic 80s melodrama, utilizing a pulsating, synth-driven score and soapy character drama, while also operating successfully as a gritty neo-noir crime thriller. The film isn't afraid of getting violent and doesn't overly romanticize gang life. As a result, it is undoubtedly an outlier in Ferrara's filmography — it takes itself more seriously than something like The Last Dragon, and never once does it seem as if the film was made devoid of passion or sincerity.

China Girl is a solid film, even if it isn't the most electric of Ferrara's career. It shows that he could, at a time, bring his unique style of nihilism and hyper-stylization to more accessible source material. With China Girl, Abel Ferrara made something that simultaneously nestles in quite comfortably with the second leg of his iconic career while also standing apart from anything he had done at the time or since.

China Girl is available to watch for free on Tubi in the U.S.

