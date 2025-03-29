The horror comedy sub-genre has really come into its own in the last half decade with films like Ready or Not and The Monkey showing fans the funny side of death. However, one of the critically-acclaimed genre films that didn't do so hot at the box office was Abigail. The 2024 vampire ramp will be a year old come April. Now, the star-studded bloodbath from directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (Radio Silence) is finally coming to 4K.

All thanks to the German distributor Turbine Media, Abigail is dancing into the format with a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack. Both the slipcover and case feature two variations of the horror comedy’s poster. This would be our main vampire, Abigail in her ballet dress looking up. The disc art will also have Abigail front and center with two gory pics of our lead from the film. The package itself has the same special features as the initial American Blu-ray and DVD release. This includes multiple featurettes like “Hunters and the Hunted” and “How to Become a Ballerina Vampire”. This is a foreign release so the Blu-ray will be region locked. That being said, the 4K is region free.

Locked in a House With a Vampire