The Big Picture Alisha Weir's talent shines in Abigail, showcasing her skills in acting, singing, dancing, and stunts.

Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin praise Weir's natural abilities, revealing that her dancing became a defining element of the movie.

Abigail is set to be released on April 19, and stars Weir, Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, and Dan Stevens.

The cast for Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s (aka Radio Silence) upcoming vampire monster flick, Abigail, is brimming with talent. Featuring performances from notable names including Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Kathryn Newton (Lisa Frankenstein), Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), and the late Angus Cloud (Euphoria), in one of his final on-screen appearances, the directorial team really went above and beyond with their casting on this one. And while all of these actors are reason enough to check out the latest film from the duo who previously brought audiences Scream (2022) and Scream VI, it’s the addition of its youngest star, Alisha Weir, that they say fully sells the movie. During a conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at the Directors on Directing panel at WonderCon, Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin shared the brilliance that the rising talent brought to the production.

Audiences may already recognize Weir from the feature-length adaptation of Matilda the Musical and Wicked Little Letters but her appearance in Abigail proves that she’s more than a triple threat. As Gillett put it:

“I think she’s one of those prodigal talents that, when you get to know them as an actor - and this is so much a part of this collaborative approach — when they tell you what they’re good at, you have to listen. We showed up and Alisha was a great singer, a great dancer, and very funny, and could do literally 99% of the stunts in this movie. Our coordinator came up to us and was like, 'Look, we’ve doubled her for all the stunts, but she’s actually better than the stunt doubles, so just let her do all of that stuff.' When you steer into everyone’s strengths, you end up with a performance that, I think, only could exist if that performer is in the movie doing what they do best.”

Alisha Weir Helped Shape ‘Abigail’ Into The Movie It Would Become

In Abigail, Weir stars as the titular character, a young ballerina who’s kidnapped by a group seeking a gargantuan ransom from her crime boss father. Much to their surprise — and extreme dismay — the kidnappers come to find that Abigail isn’t as harmless as she seems as she’s a bloodthirsty vampire and the daughter of Dracula himself. The movie combines horror with top-tier performances on levels of acting, singing, and dancing, the latter of which Bettinelli-Olpin reveals was largely driven by Weir’s natural abilities. He explained:

“And, I mean, not for nothing, but when we went into production, and as we were meeting Alisha — this is gonna be hard to believe if you’ve seen the trailer — the dancing was not actually that big a part of it. It was a tiny little flavor, and then, to Tyler’s point, it was because she was good at it that we were like, 'Let’s do more.' And it really just defined the movie at the end of the day.”

Abigail rises from the dead and comes to a theater near you on April 19. In the meantime, read everything there is to know about Radio Silence’s latest feature here in our handy guide above and look for the full panel on Collider soon.

