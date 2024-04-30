The Big Picture Abigail surpassed box office milestones, earning more globally than previous vampire films Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Universal's previous attempts to revitalize the Dracula franchise were box office failures due to audience disinterest in the vampire genre.

Despite positive critical reception, Abigail still needs to recoup its $28 million budget; Universal may move away from the vampire genre in the future.

Universal’s latest monster film Abigail just passed a milestone at the box office this week. According to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting, the latest vampire flick has earned a total of $28.5 million worldwide so far, officially surpassing the global hauls of last year’s Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which earned $26.4 million and $21.7 million, respectively.

Following the critical and financial success of The Invisible Man in 2020, Universal attempted to revitalize the Dracula franchise last year with the release of Renfield, which served as a comedy, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a more straightforward horror movie. However, both films would end up becoming box office bombs, which could be attributed to an overall lack of audience interest in the vampire genre. Because of this, it will be interesting to see how Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake will perform during the holiday season later this year.

Unlike the aforementioned films though, Abigail debuted as a critical hit, receiving an 83% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Carrying a $28 million budget, Abigail still has a big hill to climb if it wants to break even. However, word of mouth continues to remain strong, with the movie only dropping 49.5% on its second weekend. The positive reception will likely help carry the film’s legs in the upcoming weeks until it debuts digitally sometime soon. But needless to say, it’s likely Universal will steer away from Dracula and the vampire genre in the near future as they continue to revitalize their classic monsters, which continues next year with the release of Wolf Man.

‘Abigail’ Serves as a Modern Spin on a Classic Universal Monster Character

Serving as a modern re-imagining of the 1936 film, Dracula’s Daughter, Abigail centers on a group of criminals who kidnap the daughter of a powerful underworld figure and hold her for ransom. However, they soon end up getting more than they bargained for as there is something more sinister than what appears, and soon the would-be kidnapping becomes the ultimate fight for survival. The film stars Alisha Weir as the titular character alongside Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand, Will Catlett, Angus Cloud, and Giancarlo Esposito. Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct the film, which is written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick.

Abigail is now playing in theaters.