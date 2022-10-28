Like the comic miniseries it's based on, Secret Invasion has been shrouded in mystery. That secrecy extends to its cast: apart from Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and his fellow spies — including Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) — the rest of the characters are an unknown factor. This led to speculation from fans and said speculation only increased when Emilia Clarke was announced to be joining the cast. And now her role has been revealed, albeit in a highly unorthodox fashion.

The Tenor database often used to search for GIFs on Twitter and other social media platforms lists a GIF of Clarke's character as Abigail Brand. While no official reps from Marvel Studios or Clarke have provided any comment, Clarke playing Brand would make sense given her comic book history. It also could provide a link to a fan favorite Marvel Comics team that fans have been clamoring to see for a while.

Who is Abigail Brand?

Image via Marvel

Brand first appeared in Astonishing X-Men #3 by Joss Whedon and John Cassaday, as the leader of the Sentient World Observation and Response Division — or S.W.O.R.D. for short. She had entered into an uneasy alliance with Ord, a warrior who hailed from the Breakworld and was currently tormenting the X-Men. Ord was targeting the X-Men with a "cure" for their mutant abilities because one of the Breakworld's seers revealed that a mutant would lead to the planet's destruction. Brand revealed to the X-Men that she only made the deal in order to prevent the Breakworld from ravaging the Earth.

That would prove to be futile, as Ord later broke out of S.W.O.R.D. custody with the help of Danger, a living machine born of the sentient programming within the X-Men's training facility the Danger Room. Ord and Danger decided to attack the X-Men, as it was revealed that Colossus — who Ord had brought back to life to create the mutant "cure" — would be the mutant who destroyed Breakworld. Brand decided to take the fight to Breakworld, teleporting the X-Men alongside Ord and Danger to her starship. During the battle, she developed an attraction to the Beast, and revealed a few more secrets. One of those secrets? She isn't entirely human.

Brand is the offspring of a human woman and an alien being. While not much is known about her parents, she reveals that her bright green hair comes from her father. She also inherited the ability to generate bright blue flames from her father, which can burn through steel and even flesh. Her time as the head of S.W.O.R.D. has also given her extensive knowledge into a wide array of alien cultures and languages, as well as weapons. Later it was revealed that her mother was a mutant, which led to the development of her powers.

Abigail Brand in the Secret Invasion Comics

Brand played a huge role in the original Secret Invasion series. She and the rest of S.W.O.R.D.'s forces were scattered when a Skrull posing as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Dum Dum Dugan blew up the Peak, the orbiting space station where S.W.O.R.D. conducts its operations. Brand was able to survive and managed to free Mister Fantastic from Skrull control, then aided the other Avengers in taking back the Earth from the shape-shifting aliens. She'd later recruit Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, to become a new agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

It still remains to be seen what role Brand will play in the Secret Invasion television series. S.W.O.R.D. currently exists within the MCU, first appearing in WandaVision. However, it's referred to as the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division, an interesting change from its comic book origins. Skrulls are also within the organization, as one approached Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) with a secretive mission. Given that Brand doesn't especially look too happy, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine her having a connection to S.W.O.R.D.

Brand would also be the latest mutant to join the MCU, following Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta). With Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige saying that the X-Men are slated to arrive sooner rather than later and X-Men '97 slated to debut next year, it could be a matter of time until Brand's connection to the mutant heroes is touched upon.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ next spring.