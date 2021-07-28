She also talks about what being on location in Marseille, France brought to the film.

With director Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Abigail Breslin about making the crime drama. During the interview, she talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, how she prepared for her role, what being on location in Marseille, France brought to the film, McCarthy’s ability to write realistic dialogue, and getting her license for the shoot and being nervous to drive Matt Damon around.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Stillwater stars Matt Damon as an oil-rig worker from Oklahoma who goes to Marseille, France to try and exonerate his estranged daughter (Breslin) over a murder she did not commit. Along the way, he befriends a French woman (Camille Cottin) who tries to assist him with his daughter’s case. Stillwater was written by McCarthy alongside Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: Tom McCarthy on the Way ‘Stillwater’ Changed in the Editing Room

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Abigail Breslin

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Stillwater?

The way McCarthy writes realistic dialogue.

What surprised her about working with Matt Damon?

Did she ever geek out with Damon about some of his past projects while filming?

How she got her license for the film.

What being on location brought to the film.

Image via Focus Features

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Rocket League's Newest Car is James Bond’s Aston Martin No Mr. Bond, I expect you to play!

Read Next