The cast of Abigail may have found themselves trapped in a vampire flick that featured plenty of ballet, but do they know the basic terms of the dance form? In an exclusive to Collider clip to celebrate the film’s arrival to PVOD on May 7, the star-studded cast of Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s latest flick do their best to keep up with the steps and movements of the art-form mastered by the movie’s titular big bad, played by Alisha Weir.

While Weir may have a sprawling background in theater and all the dances that come with it, the rest of the cast remains largely in the dark except for Kevin Durand. A Canadian native, Durand has a one-up on the rest of the cast as a French speaker and absolutely annihilates his casting in the film as purely the brawn. Maybe it’s his hockey background or some secret dance classes, but Durand is completely on top of the guessing game.

In second place, Kathryn Newton was also able to nail a number of the moves, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as her inclusion in one of the wildest dance scenes to grace a film probably helped her out. In last place are Dan Stevens and William Catlett, who largely relied on their partners for the answers - better luck next time, guys.

Dancers? Vampires? What Is ‘Abigail’ About?

In case you’ve missed our sprawling coverage on Radio Silence’s uber-successful Universal monster flick, yes, Abigail is both a trained ballet dancer and a blood-sucking vampire. The gist of the film is that a set of kidnappers are sent to abduct a girl and hold her for ransom from her absurdly wealthy father. But, they find themselves in quite a bind after discovering that Abigail has a secret - she’s a centuries-old vampire, and, worse than that, it’s dinner time. The crew struggles to stay alive throughout the film that was brought to audiences by the directorial team behind Ready or Not, Scream (2022), and Scream VI. Filling out the production’s incredibly star-studded ensemble are Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and the late Angus Cloud (Euphoria) in his final on-screen role.

See if you can land the ballet moves before the cast has a chance to answer in our exclusive Abigail clip in the player above. Abigail is now available to watch at home on digital platforms from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.