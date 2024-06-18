The Big Picture Get ready for a bloody good time with Abigail, the thrilling horror flick about a ruthless vampire on the loose.

Dive into bonus features like deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes peeks at practical FX and cast transformations.

Abigail's unique spin on the vampire tale has earned rave reviews, making it a must-watch for horror fans worldwide.

Last year has been full of surprises for horror fans, from Pet Sematary: Bloodlines to slashers like Saw X fans had a mix of genres to choose from. Among them was Radio Silence’s Abigail that brought the iconic daughter of Dracula to the big screen. The feature directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett is full of gore and blood and garnered mostly positive reviews. Now fans will get a chance to see the feature at ease as it announces digital and Blu-ray releases.

The release comes with a lot of bonus content, deleted and extended scenes, and more off-camera bloody carnage and gag reel. The release will also come with some featurettes like ‘Blood Bath,’ wherein the cast and crew take fans on a deep dive into practical FX and blood. Another featurette titled, ‘Hunters to Hunted,’ focuses on how the cast got into character to collectively create a unique crew of criminals. Another featurette ‘Becoming a Ballerina Vampire’ will take a deep dive with actor Alisha Weir, choreographer Belinda Murphy, and more members of the creative team revealing the transformation of a sweet girl into a vicious vampire. The bonus content also includes commentary from directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett along with editor Michael P. Shawyer.

What’s ‘Abigail’ About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Co-written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick the film follows a group of would-be criminals, who are assigned to kidnap a 12-year-old daughter of a powerful underworld figure. Things take a turn when they hold the young ballerina for ransom in an isolated mansion, their plan goes awry when they discover their young captive is a bloodthirsty vampire and the blood bath begins.

The movie has an 85 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and was hailed by fans for all the gore and spin on the regular vampire tale. It garnered over $42 million worldwide on a budget of $28 million and became the studio’s highest-grossing vampire flick. The movie cast an array of talents including Melissa Barrera as Joey, Dan Stevens as Frank, Weir as the titular vampire Abigail, William Catlett as Will Catlett, Kathryn Newton as Sammy, Kevin Durand as Peter, Angus Cloud as Dean, Giancarlo Esposito as Lambert, and Matthew Goode as Father.

Abigail will be available to own with all-new exclusive content on Digital on June 25 and on Blu-ray and DVD on July 9. The flick is also available on Prime Video to stream. You can check out our review here.

Watch on Prime Video