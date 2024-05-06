The Big Picture Abigail, a horror film by Radio Silence, is Certified Fresh at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a digital release on May 7.

Radio Silence’s newest horror endeavor won’t stay in the coffin for long. Abigail will become available on digital platforms starting May 7 as it runs concurrently in theaters. The vampire film is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 84%, unsurprising to fans of the directors’ previous work. The directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were responsible for the equally raucous horror film Ready Or Not, which is getting a sequel down the line. Loosely inspired by the tale, Dracula’s Daughter, Abigail has an inspired cast of famed genre actors, including Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, and Melissa Barrera.

This type of film is the sweet spot for the creatives involved. After a group of criminals pulls off a kidnapping in what they think is a ransom demand, they realize that they are just lambs for the slaughter. Abigail (Alisha Weir) is not a helpless little girl but a vampire looking for her next meal. The combination of a tiny child massacring a bunch of adults is the mix of humor and horror that Radio Silence is known for. Barrera was more than accustomed to this sort of fare after the Scream franchise, while Stevens has no problems adding his talent to any and every wild endeavor that comes his way. Abigail is also one of the last onscreen roles for Euphoria actor, Angus Cloud, who died shortly after filming. There are many reasons to watch this film as soon as possible.

How to Watch 'Abigail' On Digital

Universal Home Entertainment will release Abigail digitally while the film is still in theaters. This trend in the entertainment industry is becoming more and more prevalent. Instead of allowing an extended theatrical run, studios are quick to release films on digital platforms -- for an elevated price. Abigail will be available digitally on all platforms for $24.99. For cheaper, viewers can still view the bloodbath in theaters.

It does allow more viewers to access the film but could discourage future horror films in the theater. Horror is already a niche genre that is arguably better seen in the theater. Audience participation is a large component of enjoying horror and releasing the film at home so soon may prove to studios that horror doesn’t need to be in the theater at all. The indie film, Late Night With the Devil, also had a tragically short time in the theater before hitting streaming. Luckily for those inclined, Abigail was at the top of its box office as it battled Alex Garland’s Civil War for dominance. Fans can watch the horror film at a theater of their choice, or buy it digitally when it starts streaming on May 7.

