It’s going to be a low-key but unusually diverse weekend at the domestic box office, with a host of new releases vying for attention amid a slew of holdover hits. Last week’s champion, the dystopian thriller Civil War, will attempt to hold on to its box office crown as it faces off against Universal's horror film Abigail, directed by hit-maker duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Popularly known as Radio Silence, the filmmakers most recently directed back-to-back movies in the Scream series, to excellent box office response and critical acclaim.

Abigail has been similarly well-received, and is looking at around $11 million in its debut weekend after grossing $4 million on Friday. This includes the $1 million that it made in Thursday previews, which is on the lower side of the spectrum for a mid-budget horror film from a major studio. A vampire movie with a twist, Abigail currently sits at a “fresh” 82% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a rather impressive B CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which certainly bodes well for the future.

Abigail will give tough competition to Alex Garland’s Civil War, which has been setting records in its first few days of release. Having delivered the biggest debut in indie outfit A24’s history, Civil War is poised to add around $11 million in its second weekend, as it inches closer to recovering its reported budget of $50 million. The film’s running domestic gross currently stands at a little under $40 million — it’s already the sixth-biggest A24 movie of all time at the domestic box office, having overtaken last year’s hit The Iron Claw on Friday.

Dan Stevens Has Two Movies in the Top Five this Weekend

The third spot on Friday went to director Guy Ritchie’s World War II caper The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, starring Henry Cavill alongside an eclectic ensemble. The movie grossed just under $4 million on its opening day, after generating $1.4 million in Thursday previews. While there’s a chance that things will become more heated as the weekend progresses, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which earned a healthy A- CinemaScore, will likely finish slightly under both Civil War and Abigail, with a projected $9 million haul this weekend. Ritchie has been on something of a prolific streak lately, but his last two movies — The Covenant and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre — both under-performed, especially at the domestic box office. He was, however, also closely involved in the hit Netflix series The Gentleman, inspired by his own movie of the same name.

The number four spot was claimed by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which added around $2.3 million on its fourth Friday, setting itself up for a little over $9 million this weekend and ultimately overtaking Ritchie's film. This should also take it past Kong: Skull Island’s $168 million lifetime haul by Sunday, which will make Godzilla x Kong the second-biggest installment in the MonsterVerse series. Rounding out the top five on Friday was the anime release Spy x Family Code: White, which debuted with around $2 million. The film has already grossed nearly $50 million overseas. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

