Combine a heist film with a vampire flick, and you’re bound to get one of the wildest endings of all time. That’s certainly true for Radio Silence’s Abigail, their newest horror film starring Alisha Weir as a pint-sized killer kidnapped by a group of thieves looking to use her as a bargaining chip for $50 million. While the gut-wrenching kills are certainly up to standard for anyone who loves the immortal fanged killers, the duo behind Ready or Not turn the heist side of things on its head, amping the action up for a truly gory ending.

While we enter the movie thinking Abigail’s innocent (well, as innocent as an ancient vampire can be), as it turns out, she’s had the upper hand all along, luring the crew into kidnapping her and taking her to a secluded location perfect for mass murder. She knows all of their real identities — which they were told to keep secret from one another — and is stronger than all of them, putting them in the worst position possible: trying to escape a locked house with a vampire on their tail.

After having dispatched most of the crew — including Kathryn Newton’s Sammy, who experienced the torture of becoming a vampire herself — Abigail manages to corner both Joey (Melissa Barrera) and Frank (Dan Stevens), taunting them with the dead bodies of their heistmates and generally proving that there’s no escape. All seems lost, until a shining light of hope appears in the form of Lambert (Giancarlo Esposito), who’s mysteriously returned despite his promise to keep away from the crew until Abigail’s father pays her ransom. The two remaining criminals look like they might actually have a way out of their undead prison…until that encounter goes south too.

There Are More Vampires Hiding in the Shadows

See, Lambert’s been hiding something from the rest of the crew just like Abigail: he, too, is a vampire, having been turned by the little vampire’s father ages ago. Joey and Frank are now stuck between a rock and a hard place, with vampires at both their back and front. Lambert, however, is slightly more merciful than the ravenous Abigail, giving them the option to be turned themselves, committing to a life of crime for the rest of eternity.

While Joey unsurprisingly chooses to retain her humanity, Frank makes the decision that he’d rather live forever as a corrupted, sadistic fiend than die a hero, and allows Lambert to turn him. The whole process is rather bloody, but ultimately successful (after a brief scare that Lambert had simply killed him and moved on to Joey), and the blood and guts really hit the fan when Frank comes out swinging, now sporting fangs of his own. He takes it on himself to immediately dispatch Lambert, in an attempt to put himself at the top of the food chain — bad news for Joey, who attempts to flee, only to be dragged into a knock-down, drag out fight with an immortal psychopath.

Frank turns the tables on the idea of staking vampires by impaling Joey through the shoulder, leaving her to watch helplessly as he gears up to kill her with his newfound strength, meaning she now has two undead monsters out for her blood instead of just one. But right when things seem to take a turn for the absolute worst, in comes the most unlikely of saviors: Abigail, injured but unwilling to let another vampire take over her turf.

Abigail and Joey Team Up for the Final Battle

Thus begins the film’s climactic final battle, in which Frank attempts to do what Abigail did to Sammy, by biting her and attempting to control her mind through bloodfasting. It’s a gory fight to the finish, but ultimately (and maybe unsurprisingly), Abigail and Joey team up to take their common enemy down, with Joey faking mind control so Abigail can take him out. She gets her final mic drop line — “it takes a long time to learn how to do the cool shit” — right before Frank explodes, because it wouldn’t be a Radio Silence film without buckets and buckets of blood.

Then comes what is arguably the biggest twist in the entire film: the arrival of Abigail’s absentee father, played by Matthew Goode. Having been referenced multiple times throughout the course of the film, including in the set dressing and a couple of Abigail’s own monologues, he sweeps in to see his daughter and Joey surrounded by the remains of multiple brand-new vampires, looking sinister and rather unimpressed as he does.

It’s implied, on some level, that he’s Dracula, though he’s only ever referred to as Father (including in the credits), and he’s returned to check on Abigail after her desperate attempts to catch his attention by luring the crew to the manor. He sees Joey as nothing more than dinner, but Abigail begs him to let her live, having saved her own life just moments before.

In rather unvampiric fashion, Father acquiesces, if only to get back into the good graces of his daughter. Now covered in as much blood and gore as one could imagine, Joey says goodbye to Abigail and makes her way out of the mansion, limping to the car that brought her there in the first place. She turns the key in the ignition and drives off, back to her own son whom she’d similarly left behind, in the closest thing a horror movie can get to a happy ending.

Does This Ending Work for 'Abigail'?

By letting Joey go free, Radio Silence puts a classic slasher bow on top of what’s marketed as a vampire story. Really, that’s probably for the best, given that Abigail feels less like a monster movie and more like your classic slasher. While Weir puts on a fabulous performance as Abigail, she’s often sidelined, and only really given the chance to fully vamp out when she’s killing someone, aside from the initial discovery of her nature, where she’s shot through the forehead, only to sit up in a bloodthirsty rage moments later. Swap in any kind of killer, monster or not, and the story would likely have turned out much the same, aside from Frank’s demise, which ultimately feels more vampiric than most of Abigail’s story anyway.

