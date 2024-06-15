The Big Picture Abigail, a horror comedy, gets a blood-soaked Pop figure of the title vampire in ballet attire.

Even though we’re only at the halfway point of the year, there have already been a ton of great horror films genre fans gush over. This includes Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s (Radio Silence) latest scarefest Abigail. Loosely based on the classic Universal Monster movie, Dracula’s Daughter, the horror comedy was another critical hit for the directing duo when it slashed its way to theaters back in April. Now, Funko has honored Abigail with a new blood-soaked Pop.

Their latest vinyl figure sees the title vampire in her ballet attire, but the striking white of her dance-worthy outfit is drenched in a bucket of blood with her fangs fully exposed. Like many times throughout the film, Abigail looks like she just had a hefty meal. There’s also a ton of great detail in the figure, like the matching bow in Abigail's hair and a sliver glitter effect that makes the killer’s shoes bounce off the red and white color scheme nicely. In addition, the figure does a wonderful job of capturing Alisha Weir’s energetic performance. It appears that this will be the only figure planned for Abigail for now, but this is a horror film dying for more Pops. Its colorful characters like Sammy (Kathryn Newton) would fit in perfectly with Funko's world. Especially if you’ve seen the film and know how this criminal-for-hire ends up in this crazy vampire hunt.

What’s ‘Abigail’ About?

Abigail follows a group of criminals played by Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, William Catlett, Angus Cloud, Kevin Durand, and Newton hired to kidnap the daughter of a very powerful mob boss. The job is pretty simple. They just have to keep Abigail hostage in a locked down mansion until sunrise. However, one key bit of information wasn’t given to them. Abigail’s a vampire. If that wasn’t bad enough, she’s also Dracula’s daughter. In a vicious game of cat and mouse, Abigail is hunting them down one-by-one. These criminals are going to have to work together to survive. That’s a challenge as they rarely see eye-to-eye. Coming off the heels of the last two beloved Scream films, Radio Silence delivered another gut-busting yet extremely blood-soaked horror comedy. This is what you get when you combine the underrated House On Haunted Hill with the gothic atmosphere of the Universal Monster films and the blood-red campy escapade of the later Hammer series. While it didn’t light up the box office, making just over $40 million worldwide at the box office, it’s a must-watch rollercoaster ride of a horror venture that harkens back to sinister gems who made this genre so bit-worthy in the first place.

Abigail isn’t on a traditional streaming service yet, but it’s currently available to rent/buy on all major VOD services. Given that this is a Universal horror film, it should end up on Peacock in the coming months before its physical media release later this summer. Until then, you can pre-order Abigail's Funko Pop on Entertainment Earth’s Website for $11.99. The figure will be released in August 2024. Dracula’s daughter now joins Ghostface, Charlie Brown, The Addams Family and The Looney Tunes in Funko’s spooky 2024 Halloween lineup.

