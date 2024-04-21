The Big Picture Abigail scares up $15.2 million in its debut weekend.

The vampire movie stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, William Catlett, Giancarlo Esposito, and Alisha Weir.

The horror comedy brought in $10 million domestically and an additional $5 million from international markets.

If you’re a horror fan, then Abigail was at the top of your list of the most anticipated films of the year. The secluded vampire romp from Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Radio Silence) scared its way to theaters this weekend and left its blood-sucking mark on the global box office. In its first weekend of release, Abigail made $15.2 million worldwide.

Domestically, the horror comedy made $10.2 million, while internationally the film made just over $5 million. Abigail had a strong presence overseas, opening in 62 markets on over 7000 screens. This includes Mexico, the UK, Ireland, Spain, and Brazil. Mexico was the top international market where the film opened at number three and took in $0.8 million. While it’s on the smaller side in terms of horror openings, the film benefits from its relatively small reported $28 million budget. Abigail is on par with other genre debuts like Blumhouse’s Imaginary, Violent Night, and Radio Silence’s modern horror comedy classic Ready or Not, the latter of which made $8 million in its domestic opening.

What Is ‘Abigail’ About?

Abigail is loosely based on the first Universal Dracula sequel, Dracula’s Daughter. It follows a group of criminals who are tasked with kidnapping the daughter of one of the most high-profile dangerous men in the world. All they have to do is watch her for 24 hours, and they’ll get to split $50 million. However, in classic horror fashion, nothing goes to plan. People start dying, and it turns out they kidnapped not only a vampire but Dracula’s twisted daughter. They’ll have to work together to hunt Abigail and play her deadly game, or they won’t survive the night.

Universal has such a rich history with their Monster movie line and the idea that they would be making a reimagining of one of their more underrated gems — a film that was held back by the Hays code at the time — is so intriguing. Especially with Radio Silence at the helm, with an impressive cast that included Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, William Catlett, Giancarlo Esposito, and Alisha Weir. What they delivered was an extremely fun horror comedy that blends Dracula’s Daughter cleverly with House on Haunted Hill and Ready or Not. There’s also a ton of Scooby-Doo elements that’ll have horror fans showing their gleeful fangs in delight. Abigail’s a sharp horror venture with great practical effects, a slow pace that honors the universal classics, and character dynamics that’ll have you on the floor in stitches.

‘Abigail’ Will Continue to Bite in Theaters

It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of financial legs Abigail will have at the box office in the weeks to come. The film is currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critic score and word of mouth has been resoundingly positive. You can grab your tickets below.

